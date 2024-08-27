Cyclingroad cyclingBack to Spain

Vuelta a Espana #10: Wout van Aert wins in Baiona as a breakaway rider

by

Van Aert Vuelta

Cycling: Wout van Aert has won the tenth stage of the Vuelta a Espana. However, the Belgian did not triumph in a sprint in Baiona, but as a breakaway rider.

Van Aert Vuelta a Espana

Van Aert leaves Soler behind on the mountain

He has proven once again that he is not just a sprinter, but can do almost anything. wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike) won the 160-kilometer tenth stage of the Vuelta a Espana from Ponteareas to Baiona from a breakaway group. The Belgian had to conquer four tough mountains: the Alto de Fonfría, Alto de Vilachán, Alto de Mabia and Alto de Mougás. But these could not stop him, nor could his four companions. On the contrary: Marc Soler (UAE), William Lecerf (Soudal – Quick Step), Yuri Hollman (Alpecin – Deceuninck) and Quentin Pacher (Groupama – FDJ) were at best extras in the Van Aert show. In addition to the stage, Van Aert also won all the mountain classifications and the sprint classification. The pace in the main field was increased several times, but all the dangerous general classification riders finally reached the finish line together without losing any time.

Tags:NewsQuentin PacherReturn2024 lapVuelta a EspanaVuelta a Espana 2024wout van aert

About Michael Behringer

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.