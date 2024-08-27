Cycling: Wout van Aert has won the tenth stage of the Vuelta a Espana. However, the Belgian did not triumph in a sprint in Baiona, but as a breakaway rider.

Van Aert leaves Soler behind on the mountain

He has proven once again that he is not just a sprinter, but can do almost anything. wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike) won the 160-kilometer tenth stage of the Vuelta a Espana from Ponteareas to Baiona from a breakaway group. The Belgian had to conquer four tough mountains: the Alto de Fonfría, Alto de Vilachán, Alto de Mabia and Alto de Mougás. But these could not stop him, nor could his four companions. On the contrary: Marc Soler (UAE), William Lecerf (Soudal – Quick Step), Yuri Hollman (Alpecin – Deceuninck) and Quentin Pacher (Groupama – FDJ) were at best extras in the Van Aert show. In addition to the stage, Van Aert also won all the mountain classifications and the sprint classification. The pace in the main field was increased several times, but all the dangerous general classification riders finally reached the finish line together without losing any time.