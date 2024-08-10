Cycling: Marc Hirschi has won the San Sebastian Klasikoa. The Swiss rider did not let Julian Alaphilippe get away from him on the last climb and finally defeated the Frenchman in the final sprint.

Hirschi wins ahead of Alaphilippe & Van Eetvelt

After 236 kilometers with start and finish in San Sebastián, Marc Hirschi (UAE) celebrates one of his greatest successes. The Swiss won the 44th edition of the Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa in a sprint ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal – Quick-Step). The Frenchman attacked on the last climb and caught up with the soloist Pavel Shivakov (UAE). But he could not lose Marc Hirschi. The two then worked together to catch up with pursuers Lennert van Eetvelt (Lotto – Dstny) to catch up. In the sprint, Hirschi waited for the perfect moment to beat Alaphilippe, who is actually so strong in sprinting. Before that, ten breakaway riders dominated the race, including the German Ben Zwiehoff (Bora – hansgrohe).