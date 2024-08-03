Cycling: Remco Evenepoel has been crowned double Olympic champion. After winning the time trial last week, the Belgian also won the road race with ease.

Evenepoel wins ahead of Madouas & Laporte

With an impressive performance, Remco Evenepoel secured the gold medal in the Olympic road race in Paris after 272,1 kilometers. The Belgian attacked from the group of favorites 15 kilometers from the finish and did not allow himself to be caught again. As a soloist, he finally crossed the finish line 71 seconds ahead of the Frenchman Valentin Madouas and 76 seconds before Christophe Laporte from France. This makes him a double Olympic champion, after having already triumphed in the time trial a few days ago. He did not let a defect around four kilometers from the finish discourage him.

No chance for the Germans

Unfortunately, the German Cycling Association had no chance of winning a medal. The best German crossed the finish line Maximilian schachmann the finish line in 28th place. Things went much better for the Austrians and the Swiss. Mark Haller and Stefan Kung narrowly missed the medal ranks in 6th and 7th place respectively.