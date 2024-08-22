Cycling: Simon Geschke is on his farewell tour. In July he took part in his last Tour de France, and now he is taking part in the Deutschland Tour for the last time. We spoke to him before the start of the first stage from Schweinfurt to Heilbronn.

Simon, how high do you think your chances are of getting a special jersey here at the Deutschland Tour tomorrow?

Simon Geschke: “Not very high.”

I think so. Because this year, for the first time, there is the so-called community jersey.

“Ah, okay (laughs). I thought it was about the mountain jersey.”

Today the community jersey is about who has the most beautiful beard.

"Yes, then I estimate my chances at 100 percent. But they really only introduced this category for me (laughs)."

You have the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France under your belt. How fit are you after a season with so many race days?

"That's true. I've already done a lot of races this season. And I'm already noticing it. I took it easy after the Tour. That's why I couldn't put the Deutschland Tour too high as a highlight this time. The body just can't be in top form ten times a year. I'm not really holding out the greatest hopes of a good placing."

You have ridden your last Tour de France and are now competing in the Deutschland Tour for the last time. Do you notice a difference now that you know that this is the last time you take part in everything?

"A little bit. You always have it in the back of your mind that it's the last time. But otherwise nothing is different than before."

During your career you have been very interested in the topic of nutrition. To what extent has this changed in cycling in general over the past ten to 15 years?

"Ultimately, everything in cycling has become more scientific, and of course nutrition is part of that. Many riders or teams weigh everything down to the exact gram because they know exactly how much they need. So it's become very, very scientific. I still like to eat according to how I feel and it's worked out very well for me. But yes, that's of course an area in which cycling has developed extremely in recent years."

You don't eat meat yourself. Is this diet easy to implement during cycling races?

"It's definitely doable. I've got some tofu with me now. You just have to take care of it a little bit yourself."

What will happen to you after your active career? Will you stay involved in cycling?

"Good question. I don't know exactly yet. But of course I would like to stay in cycling."

We hope so too. Let us know. Thank you very much and good luck on the Germany tour.

"Thank you."