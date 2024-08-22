Interview: Marco Brenner caused a huge surprise a few weeks ago and snatched the German championship title against the superior forces of Bora – hansgrohe. After his prologue ride in Schweinfurt, he spoke to us at the Deutschland Tour.

You've completed the prologue of the Deutschland Tour. How did it go?

Marco Brenner: "It was OK, I think. I didn't set myself too high a goal, I just wanted to get through it as well as I could. The course is short and flat, which is not something that suits my characteristics. I gave it my all and I'm actually quite happy with it."

Congratulations again on winning the German Championship. Was that your goal from the beginning?

"I finished sixth on the same track last year. So I went into the race with ambitions. Our original goal was to get on the podium. Yes... and we achieved that (laughs). We didn't expect to win. But we did have the intention to win. As a team, we always aim to win."

In the end, you were alone with Florian Lipowitz. He had shown sensational performances in the weeks before. How did you still believe that you could beat him?

"I felt very good from the start. And I also think that the profile suited me better than him. That's why I was very confident. If necessary, I thought I could beat him in the sprint. But I did have the goal of leaving him behind on this one hill."

There are a lot of changes in the Tudor Pro Cycling Team for the coming season. Marc Hirschi and Julian Alaphilippe are joining you, among others. How does that affect your role?

"I don't think much will change for me. I will continue to have the chance to fight for the overall ranking in tours. But of course we now also have ambitions for the Ardennes classics and I will support Marc and Julian as best I can."

So you want to be the “GC rider” type in the long term?

"Yes definitely."

At the Burgos Tour a few days ago you rode without a radio for part of the time. That was a UCI test. How did you like that?

"It has its advantages and disadvantages. The advantage is that there is less stress in the peloton. But if you asked for bottles, you sometimes had to wait a really long time. The commissioners had to inform the car every time. There was one more person involved, so to speak. And if there was a defect, it could take longer. That's why I would say it's better to ride with a radio."

Yes, many riders seem to share this opinion. We wish you continued success in the Deutschland Tour.

"Thank you."