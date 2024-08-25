Cycling: Mads Pedersen won the fourth stage of the Deutschland Tour, making it a perfect tour for Lidl – Trek. All five daily victories went to the US team. The Dane can also be happy about the overall victory.

Pedersen wins the stage and the GC

Even on the last day of the Lidl Germany Tour, the Lidl – Trek team was unbeatable. Mads pedersen parried all attacks, attacked himself and finally won the stage in a sprint of a small group. All five daily victories therefore go to the team from the USA. In the last five kilometers, a small group managed to break away from the main field and finally decided the day's victory among themselves. Mads Pedersen was of course not going to let the overall victory be taken away from him. Today and in the past few days, Florian Stork (Tudor). After finishing fifth on the day, he was able to improve to seventh place overall.

Nordhagen wins the mountain classification

On the 182,7-kilometer stage from Annweiler am Trifels to Saarbrücken, five riders dominated the race for long stretches. Javier Romo (movistar), Joshua Huppertz (Lotto – Kern House), Oliver Mattheis (BikeAid), Max Walscheid (Germany) and Alberto Bruttomessi (Bahrain – Victorious) were awarded a lead of more than four minutes. However, they were unable to decide the stage victory among themselves. And even though they secured today's mountain classifications in Kalmit, Grossbundenbach and Ormesheim, they were no longer able to intervene in the fight for the mountain jersey. With 15 points in their account, Jorgen Nordhagen (Visma – Lease a Bike) can no longer be caught. The points jersey can jonathan milan (Lidl – Trek) after his three stage victories.