Cycling: After the prologue and the first stage, Jonathan Milan has also won today's third stage of the Deutschland Tour. His teammate Mads Pedersen, however, remains in the blue jersey.

Milan keeps Lidl’s white vest – Trek clean

The fourth stage of the Deutschland Tour 2024 also goes to the Lidl – Trek team. After jonathan milan the first two days were able to celebrate and Mads pedersen was successful yesterday, the Italian celebrated again today. In the mass sprint he was able to win Max Kanter (Astana). Leader Mads Pedersen started the sprint for his victorious teammate, but remains ahead in the overall ranking. Spectators experienced an exciting race on the 211,1-kilometer course from Schwäbisch Gmünd to Villingen-Schwenningen. There were repeated attacks, especially in the last ten kilometers. In the end, however, it came down to a mass sprint, as expected.

Buitrago starts a suicide mission

For a long time, a four-man breakaway group dominated today’s race. Matteo Vercher (Total Energies), Jorgen Nordhagen (Visma – Lease a Bike), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché – Wanty) and Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor) were able to build up a lead of several minutes. Around 50 kilometers from the finish, Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain – Victorious). The Colombian finally managed to do this. However, he had to fight as a soloist for over 20 kilometers. He then broke away together with the Frenchman Vercher. But this duo could not resist the main field's pursuit.