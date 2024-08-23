Cycling: Mads Pedersen has won the second stage of the Deutschland Tour 2024. The Dane thus gives his team Lidl – Trek their third victory on the third day and takes over the blue jersey from his teammate Jonathan Milan.

Pedersen wins ahead of Johannessen and Ryan

Stage victory for Lidl – Trek. Nothing new at the Lidl Deutschland Tour 2024 – you might think. But today there was no celebration Jonathan Milan, but teammate Mads Pedersen. The Dane was faster than Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X) and Archie Ryan (EF Education – EasyPost). On the final circuit up to Oberbettringen there were numerous attacks, so that the peloton became smaller and smaller and finally three professionals were able to escape. Some German riders also put in a very strong performance. Jonas slip (EF Education – EasyPost), Tobias Mueller (Germany) made it into the top ten. Just missing out on the jump into the top group was Marco Brenner (Tudor).

Milan loses its blue jersey

After his two stage wins, jonathan milan (Lidl – Trek) had to give up his blue jersey. The Italian could no longer keep up with the increasing pace in the peloton up to Lauterburg. The day’s breakaway group around Dario Igor Belletta (Visma – Lease a Bike), Miguel Heideman (Germany) and Dawit Yemane (Bike Aid) was stopped on this climb. However, since the trio had previously secured the mountain classifications, all three riders are now at the top of this special classification with four points.