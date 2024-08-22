Cycling: Jonathan Milan has won the first stage of the Lidl Deutschland Tour. After his victory in the prologue, he won the mass sprint in Heilbronn today. The Italian thus further extends his overall lead.

Milan also wins the first stage

After yesterday’s prologue, the Lidl – Trek team also won the first stage of the Lidl Germany Tour. jonathan milan was unbeatable in the mass sprint after 176,3 kilometers from Schweinfurt to Heilbronn. Overtaken by his Danish teammate Mads pedersen The Italian completed the perfect preparatory work of his entire team. This extended his lead in the overall standings. Second place was secured by the Belgian Jordy Meeus (Bora – hansgrohe) ahead of the German Max Kanter (Astana). The best driver of a Continental team was Joshua Huppertz (Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank) in tenth place.

Bangert returns to his hometown as leader

Not much happened on the first stage of the Deutschland Tour 2024. It was only after about 100 kilometers that the three-man breakaway group formed. Anton Lennemann (BikeAid), Nick Bangert (Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank) and Ben Jochum (Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank) formed the German escape trio. After Lennemann won the mountain classification in Kupprichhausen, Bangert was looking forward to the finish. The 19-year-old - whose birthday is in three days - was born in Heilbronn and set off on a solo ride about 30 kilometers from the finish. He actually managed to be the first rider to reach Heilbronn. But it wasn't enough to reach the mountain classification at Jägerhaus. There were several attacks from the peloton. But no one was able to break away decisively. A mass sprint decided the outcome of the stage.

ZDF ends the broadcast 5 kilometers before the finish

Unfortunately, fans of the Lidl Germany Tour missed the finale on the public television channel ZDF. Since the news program ZDFheute began at 17 p.m., linear viewers were put off with the internet live stream. Afterwards, there was - not surprisingly - a shitstorm on social media.

