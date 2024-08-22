Propain Spindrift 5 CF & AL

Product news: With the new Spindrift 5 CF & AL Longtravel Super-Enduro, Propain has a particularly hot iron in the fire. Designed for demanding freeride and enduro adventures, the bike is aimed at riders who are looking for the thrill of steep descents as well as big jumps. Strictly speaking, it is a model with two different approaches: the high-end Spindrift 5 CF with high modulus carbon frame and the more affordable Spindrift 5 AL with blend alloy frame.

Propain Spindrift 5 CF

The heart of the Propain Spindrift 5 CF is the robust high modulus carbon frame. Equipped with 180 mm of suspension travel at the front and rear and a longer geometry, the ultra-modern long travel super enduro is designed to offer the rider that extra bit of confidence, safety and stability on steep, technical terrain and at high speeds. To achieve this, the steering angle of 63,5° is one degree flatter than its predecessor and the reach is 10 mm longer. The position of the shock absorber has also been optimized. The slightly inclined position also allows for more insertion depth for the seat post. The use of the light and robust high modulus blend carbon material results in low weight and high rigidity. Despite the long suspension travel, the CF is said to be extremely efficient and comfortable to pedal uphill.

Propain Spindrift 5 AL

With the Spindrift 5 AL, Propain says it offers a reliable, robust and durable freeride bike that can be configured in two versions based on a platform with 180 mm of travel at the rear: the single crown version with 180 mm travel at the front and various drive options for uphill action and the dual crown version with 200 mm at the front and 7-speed DH drive. The reach and stack values ​​of the bike promise very agile handling. The reach is 5 mm shorter in the single crown and 10 mm shorter in the dual crown version than in the carbon model. The flatter steering angle of 63,9° in the single crown version and 63,5° in the dual crown version compared to the predecessor should also ensure even more safety and stability in demanding passages.

Versatile and individual: different designs and wheel sizes

The Spindrift 5 CF is available in both a mixed wheel setup and a pure 29" configuration. The flip chip on the upper link of the PRO10 frame allows both wheel configurations to be used on the same frame. Since the CF is designed to be very versatile, Propain leaves the decision about the preferred wheel configuration up to the customer. The new Spindrift 5 AL with single crown is available in a 27,5" version, in a mix or in a 29" version. The Spindrift 5 AL Park with double bridge is only available in a mixed wheel setup. The 5 AL starts at 2.999,00 euros and the 5 CF at 3.699,00 euros. The Spindrift can be ordered now, with delivery starting in September.

Web: www.propain-bikes.com