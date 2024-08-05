Norrona falcon tent 28

Norrona falketind 28 in test: Norwegian lightweight and all-rounder, developed primarily for mountaineers.

The family-run company Norrona from Norway offers a wide portfolio for all adventures in nature. In addition to outdoor clothing, Norrona also produces equipment such as tents, sleeping bags and backpacks. Since 2008, Norrona has also been offering clothing specifically for mountain biking. Out of nature, there is no us! Norrona is aware of its responsibility and relies on a sustainable company strategy, focusing on the treatment of people and animals, but also the use of environmentally friendly materials.

Data on the Norrona falketind 28

packing volume 28 liters back ventilation No system rain cover No reflectors No Hydration compatible Ja Helmet holder Ja Features Key holder, singing whistle Sustainability Fair & Transparent Production dimension 53 / 25 / 28 cm (H x W x D) Weight 682g Color Light and Dark Blue Price 200,00 € RRP

Norrona falketind 28 – Versatile backpack for day trips

The falketind 28 was specifically developed by Norrona to be lightweight. The material used was a thin yet robust nylon fabric from the ECONYL brand. This not only offers excellent properties, it also covers 100% regeneration in a closed material cycle. Accordingly, the material is also Bluesign certified. Norrona therefore promotes the falketind 2 as a backpack that is suitable for mountaineering all year round.

Light and minimalist

At first glance, the light weight and the rather thin material of the Falketind 28 are indeed striking. And to be honest, doubts quickly arise as to whether this material is robust enough. In addition, the foam back panel is quite flexible, so the overall impression of the backpack does not initially inspire confidence that this is a solid companion for demanding tours.

In terms of construction, the falketind is quite spacious with its 28 liter volume. The large main compartment can be opened very easily thanks to the deep zipper on one side, and access to deeper items is easy. There is also another access option from below. A net can be pulled out through the small flap, which can be attached to the front or under the backpack and can be used as a helmet holder or additional transport option. The main compartment also has a small lockable compartment in which a smartphone and wallet can be easily stored, as well as an open compartment for a hydration bladder. On the upper front there is a small compartment that also contains a key holder. The most important smaller bike tools can be stored here. Norrona has dispensed with compartment divisions like in bike-specific backpacks on the falketind 28. Instead, the backpack offers several attachment options on the outside.

Wears light and flexible

After the first impression was not exactly convincing, the results of our test tour of the falketind 28 were eagerly awaited, especially considering that this backpack is not exactly cheap at €200. And lo and behold, after we carried the backpack packed on our backs for the first time, the first positive impression came. Even when packed, it is light and flexible to wear. The non-rigid back panel creates a slight curve when you put it on your hips. This gives you room to move and at the same time allows air to circulate between the backpack and your body. On the bike, it behaves relatively unspectacularly, which is good in principle, because it means there is nothing annoying to complain about. Or in other words, the falketind 28 sits well on the back and can be worn tighter or looser on the body using the adjustment straps, depending on the situation. We particularly liked the perceived lightness of the backpack when descending trails. There is one point to note here, however. in our test, we had the backpack fully loaded and the interior stayed firmly in place. However, if the backpack is only partially loaded, the interior items fly around and the flexible construction of the falketind 28 follows this movement, which ultimately makes the backpack a restless companion.

In terms of handling, we were impressed by the deep-drawn zipper and the side access with pull-out helmet holder on the falketind 28. However, due to the small number of compartments, we would have liked at least one lockable compartment on the hip belt. We also missed the lack of a rain cover, even though the backpack has a waterproof PU coating. In the end, the overall impression is mixed, and we were unable to fully answer the question of how robust the material is. In any case, the material held up on our test tour.

Web: norrona.com



