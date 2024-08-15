Trek Gravelbikes 2025: With new models, Trek is making you want to really let it rip in late summer. Especially if you equate gravel with racing - the US manufacturer is presenting the Checkmate, its first model specifically designed for racing.

What can Trek's new gravel racer do? Aerodynamic tube shapes and a one-piece carbon cockpit that looks very much like a racing bike with only a slight "flare" are the most striking features of the Checkmate. The bike looks slimmer and tidier: the head tube now ends smoothly with the top tube and the Trek-typical edge at the front is no longer as pronounced. The frame is still equipped with IsoSpeed ​​damping and remains true to the downward-drawn chainstays common on gravel bikes. The four threaded holes in the seat tube offer new options for attaching the bottle holder. The front derailleur base that is firmly attached to the frame has disappeared; however, two small holes at the bottom of the seat tube indicate that the bike can still be ridden with a double chainring. However, Trek is currently only offering versions with SRAM AXS 1×12 and 1×13. The frame and fork are still designed for tires with a maximum width of 45 mm; the Checkmate is delivered with 38s.

Of course, the seat geometry of the Checkmate is designed for a sporty riding style: the head tube is short and the stack is therefore rather low, while the reach is long in comparison. The latter only grows by a few millimeters at a time, while the stack in the medium sizes grows by around 25 mm each, which makes it easier to choose the size depending on the preferred sitting position.

Lightweight and aerodynamic gravel race bike

Trek claims that the new gravel bike weighs "a whole pound" less than the previous top model, which means that the Checkmate in the top configuration should weigh just 7,55 kilos (size 56 / ML). The frame in this size weighs 1.223 grams, the fork 415 grams (manufacturer information). The Checkmate is also said to be more aerodynamic: Anyone who pedals an average of 200 watts on the 200-mile Unbound route should reach the finish line almost six minutes faster than with the Checkpoint SLR. In the top configuration, the new Gravel Racer is even cheaper than the old top model Checkpoint SLR 9 AXS: The Checkmate SLR 9 AXS with the brand new SRAM Red AXS 1×13 costs 10.999 euros, which is 2.000 euros less than the old Checkpoint with Red 1×12 – and that with comparable wheels and a one-piece cockpit.

Below the top model are the Checkmate SLR 8 and 7 AXS, both of which are priced at 8.999 euros. The 7 is equipped with SRAM Force AXS and the same carbon wheels as the top model and the cockpit; the special feature of the 8 is that it uses the previous SRAM Red AXS with 1x12 gears and the old lever shape. All models can be customized with the desired paint finish using Project One. Trek states that the Checkmate 7 weighs 8,1 kilos - still a very low value.

Trek Checkpoint 2025: Wider tires for touring and bikepacking

The carbon version of the Checkpoint remains in the range, but has been significantly further developed and only takes up the place of an all-rounder for bikepacking and off-road tours. The Checkpoint has also received a completely redesigned frame, which is similar to the top model in many ways. The Checkpoint 2025 has more tire clearance (up to 50 mm); a dropper post can still be mounted, as well as a suspension fork with up to 40 mm travel. The vibration-damping IsoSpeed ​​system can also be found here, as well as a storage compartment in the down tube.

The frame geometries of both models do not differ too much; however, due to the longer fork, the Checkpoint 2025 has a stack that is around 15 mm larger. However, if you want a more sporty seat, you can always go for a smaller frame, as the seat length only increases by 6 mm per size with this frame.

UDH derailleur hanger on Checkmate and Checkpoint

Like the Checkmate, the new Checkpoint is also equipped with the UDH derailleur hanger, which allows the use of direct mount derailleurs. If the derailleur hanger is damaged, there are no problems obtaining replacement parts, and the frame is also equipped for the shift groups of the future with the new standard. However, the bike is currently offered with the existing SRAM groups Force, Rival and Apex with conventionally mounted derailleurs.

Trek is introducing the new Checkpoint in three versions with SRAM AXS 1×12, all of which are equipped with a conventional handlebar-stem combination. The Checkpoint SL 7 AXS comes with SRAM Force and a 35 mm deep carbon wheelset and costs 6.499 euros as before; the SL 6 AXS with SRAM Rival and aluminum wheels has also kept its price at 4.699 euros. The SL 5 has been switched from mechanical Shimano 2×12 to SRAM Apex AXS and has become 300 euros more expensive, so that it now costs 3.999 euros. Each version is available in two color variants.

Trek specifies a weight of 56 grams for the painted frame in size 1.385 / ML, and the fork is said to weigh 536 grams. The best Checkpoint in this size is said to weigh exactly 9 kilos; the SL 6 is specified as 9,4 kilos, the SL 7 as 9,5 kilos.

What will happen to the aluminum checkpoints and whether there will be additional equipment variants is not yet clear. Trek is known to be planning to significantly thin out its model range; so perhaps it will stick with the six new models that replace the current 13 gravel bikes.

www.trekbikes.com