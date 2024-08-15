E-MTB / Test: The MyVelo Aspen, with Shimano EP801, 630 Wh battery and a weight of around 22,3 kilograms and 160 mm suspension travel both front and rear, positions itself as a sporty e-mountain bike for a wide range of applications. We take a detailed look at the bike from the Black Forest.

MyVelo is a relatively young company from the Black Forest that was founded out of a passion for cycling. The two founders, themselves passionate racing cyclists, have brought their enthusiasm for cycling to the development of their own brand and even a racing bike team. While MyVelo was initially mainly active in the racing bike segment, the company has expanded its portfolio significantly in a short period of time. Today, MyVelo offers a wide range of bicycles, including racing bikes, gravel bikes, mountain bikes and a variety of e-bikes, ranging from everyday bikes to sporty e-mountain bikes.

The MyVelo Aspen in brief

The MyVelo Aspen is the sportiest e-mountain bike in the MyVelo range. The bike comes with a full carbon frame in glittery blue and is powered by a Shimano EP801 motor combined with a 630 Wh battery that is integrated into the down tube and secured with a lock. The removable battery is practical, even if handling the battery cover with two knurled screws is a bit cumbersome.

The MyVelo Aspen is particularly at home in the sporty touring and trail sector. The combination of 160 mm suspension travel, the easily adjustable RockShox suspension components and the Shimano XT equipment makes it an ideal companion for demanding tours that require both climbing skills and downhill performance. The bike is versatile enough to cope with various types of terrain, but the selected equipment shows that it is not intended for pure enduro use.

Good equipment – ​​with a small flaw

The chassis consists of a RockShox ZEB Ultimate fork with 160 mm travel and 38 mm stanchions. At the rear there is a SuperDeluxe shock absorber, also from RockShox and also in the high-quality Ultimate version.

Shifting is done with a well-known and proven mechanical Shimano XT gear system in the 12-speed version. Braking power is provided by Shimano XT 4-piston brakes with a 203 mm disc at the front and a 180 mm disc at the rear. These brakes offer reliable performance, although the smaller disc at the rear shows that the bike is not exclusively designed for extreme downhill riding and heavier riders may want to consider upgrading to 203 mm.

frame Aspen Carbon suspension fork RockShox ZEB Ultimate Charger 3 Power Type Shimano EP801 Battery Shimano 630Wh Suspension shocks RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Wheels Mavic Crossmax XL S Tire VR Schwalbe Nobby Nic SpeedGrip SuperTrail Tire HR Schwalbe Nobby Nic SpeedGrip SuperTrail derailleur Shimano XT 12-speed Gear levers Shimano XT Crank Shimano Front derailleur Without Brake Shimano XT M8120 Brake discs Shimano XT 203/180mm Seat post Pro Dropper 150mm Saddle Pro Turnix Performance Stem Pro Koryak Links Pro Koryak

The wheels of the MyVelo Aspen are Mavic Crossmax XLS, which have been optimized for ambitious trail use. They offer a good balance between lightness and stability. The tires, Schwalbe Nobby Nic, are known as all-rounders, but given the suspension travel, they don't really fit the bike, especially since the hard SpeedGrip rubber compound is used at the front and rear.

The bike's cockpit and seatpost are from Pro and offer solid performance. The seatpost has 150mm of travel, which is sufficient for most riders, although a longer travel may be desirable on very large frame sizes.

With a price of 7.499 euros, the MyVelo Aspen is in the upper price segment for e-mountain bikes. The price is reasonable considering the overall package, especially for a smaller manufacturer from Germany.

The MyVelo Aspen on the trail

The MyVelo Aspen e-mountain bike delivers a balanced and versatile performance on the trail, thanks to its sophisticated geometry and high-quality components. The bike's handling characteristics can be described as sporty, yet accessible, making it an excellent choice for riders who ride both challenging tours and moderate trail conditions.

Thanks to its geometry with a relatively low front, the MyVelo Aspen has excellent climbing characteristics. The bike is very stable even on steep climbs, which is helped by the longer chainstays and the low center of gravity. This design ensures that the front wheel stays firmly on the ground even on steep passages, which increases traction on the rear wheel. Even on technically demanding climbs, the Aspen offers very good control, which makes climbing safe and efficient. The rider's position is slightly stretched, which promotes a sporty sitting position and also contributes to efficiency when climbing.

On descents, the MyVelo Aspen shows a very good-natured and stable performance. The 160 mm suspension travel at the front and rear in combination with the RockShox ZEB fork and the Super Deluxe shock absorber ensure a lot of control, even on demanding trails. The geometry of the bike, with the flat steering angle, offers a good balance between stability and agility. At higher speeds, however, a slight nervousness sets in and the rear end also becomes a little unsettled by fast impacts.

The MyVelo Aspen has precise and predictable handling when cornering. The geometry ensures that the bike can be cornered well without requiring too much input from the rider. However, the tires limit the bike's potential here, as the Schwalbe Nobby Nic tires quickly lose grip on loose or wet surfaces due to the harder rubber compound.