Marin Bikes presents a massive Rift Zone update

Product news: Marin Bikes has given the Rift Zone trail bike series a major update. In addition to the facelift with new colors, the wheels that are tailored to the frame sizes are particularly noteworthy. The "growing wheel size" strategy is being used for the first time on the Rifties.

The Rift Zone trail bike family comes with new colors and some updates. All four models in the series are based on the same, playful Series 3 aluminum MultiTrac frames. The Rifties offer 150 mm (Rifty XR models) or 140 mm (Rifty models 1 & 2) travel at the front and 130 mm travel at the rear. The frame is rounded off by modern trail geometry, internally routed cables, SRAM T-Type compatibility and well-protected chain and seat stays.

A special feature for 2024 is the switch to the "growing wheel size" strategy for the Rift Zone bikes. "Growing wheel size" is already part of the program for Marin's sport hardtails. The Rifty frames in extra-small (RZ 1 only) and small roll exclusively on 27,5" wheels, while the L and XL frames use 29" wheels. Riders who respond to M frames can choose between 27,5" and 29". There is another change to the Rift Zone 1. The bike now comes with a dropper post as standard.

The new Rift Zone family will be rolling into stores this month, with prices ranging between 1.969,00 and 5.399,00 euros depending on the model.

Web: www.marinbikes.com