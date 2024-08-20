Leatt Hydration MTB Enduro Race 1.5 in the test: It's all about hydration! Small hydration backpack instead of a large hip bag?

In 2024, Dr. Leatt and his team will celebrate their 20th anniversary. Over this period, the brand has gone from being a protector specialist to a full-service provider for motocross and mountain bikers. It all started with a tragic motocross accident that prompted Dr. Leatt to develop a neck protector, followed by the establishment of the Leatt Lab in Cape Town, South Africa, Dr. Leatt's hometown, where he and his team continue to develop new products to this day.

Data on the Leatt Hydration MTB Enduro Race 1.5

packing volume 1,5 litre hydration bladder and 2 litres storage space back ventilation Ja rain cover No, no rain protection reflectors Ja Hydration compatible Ja Helmet holder No Features Magnetic drinking tube holder Sustainability No dimension 36 / 22 / 10 cm (H x W x D) Weight 480g Color Black, Grey, Blue/Gold Price 139,00 € RRP

Hydration for fast runs

Leatt's MTB product portfolio also includes backpacks, with the primary focus being on hydration. Accordingly, the entire backpack series is named Hydration. For our test, we looked at the smallest one, which is designed for enduro racing. This means that this backpack basically doesn't fit into our Best list for touring backpacks, which previously had a volume of over 10 liters. Nevertheless, we decided to include an exotic model in the test series, because not every day tour is the same and those who want to take a particularly sporty approach usually only need one thing: fluid intake.

You can fall in love at first sight

As soon as we unpacked it, we were immediately overwhelmed by positive impressions, as the Leatt Hydration MTB Enduro Race is very solid and robust on the outside. The material used should survive even the hardest falls. On the inside, i.e. towards the back, the focus is on breathability. The lower part of the back is made up of a foam insert approx. 1 cm thick, behind an airy net, which also makes the lightweight backpack more stable. The upper part, on the other hand, is very flexible and consists only of mesh fabric. The Hydration MTB Enduro Race 1.5 has two compartments. The lower compartment is designed for the 1,5 liter hydration bladder included in the delivery. To keep the contents cool or warm, the compartment is partially lined with thermal material, which is also used in cooler bags. The drinking tube is led out of the compartment inside the backpack through the shoulder strap. The second compartment can be generously opened halfway using the zippers and is dimensioned to the bottom of the backpack. On the back wall there are two open mesh pockets and another one that can be closed with a zipper. You can also integrate another hydration bladder into this compartment; there is a Velcro hanger for this, as well as another channel for the drinking tube that leads out over the right shoulder. Finally, it should be mentioned that there is also an option to install a rear light on the backpack; the shoulder straps are also equipped with reflectors.

Leatt Hydration MTB Enduro Race 1.5 – Doesn’t get in the way of trail fun

Before we get on the bike with the Leatt Hydration MTB Enduro Race 1.5, we first have to pack the little one. So what can we fit in it? If the included hydration bladder is full, a maximum of two to three bars can be pushed into the compartment. In the second compartment, it gets tight because of the hydration bladder from the first compartment, because even if the compartment is dimensioned to the bottom of the backpack, there is only space in the lower area when the hydration bladder empties. In the upper area, on the other hand, you can store the most important things like your smartphone, keys and tools.

As befits a backpack with race DNA, the Leatt Hydration MTB Enduro Race can be perfectly adjusted. The shoulder straps can be adjusted in length using Velcro and the straps can be adjusted in width. Even if it was not intended by the inventor, the generously dimensioned strap can be used as a hip belt using Velcro. Alternatively, it can also be rolled up and secured using Velcro.

We really liked the Hydration MTB Race Enduro on our test ride in the Alps, which consisted of long climbs and fast downhill trails. The backpack is unobtrusively light to carry uphill. The only drawback is that sweat penetrates the interior through the mesh material on the back. You should be aware that maps can get wet. The same danger also exists in the rain. The small backpack shows its full potential on the trail; the central fastening point of the chest strap means it sits rock-solid. Whether you have a back protector or not, the straps offer enough capacity to enclose even the strongest bear, including protector. Thanks to the fairly flexible upper part of the backpack, it does not restrict your freedom of movement; especially in combination with a back protector, it is hardly noticeable even downhill and does not get in the way of having fun on the trail. Another plus point is the magnetic holding system for the drinking tube, which means it stays firmly in place.

WEB: leatt.com