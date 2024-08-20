Product news: Fox has been driving seat post innovation for over a decade. It was only a matter of time before the Americans brought their first wireless dropper post to market. Now the time has come: The new Fox Transfer Neo seat post is here - and immediately establishes a new wireless protocol.

With the Transfer Neo, Fox is launching a wireless seat post that is likely to set new standards due to its speed of operation. According to the manufacturer, in order for the operation to feel immediate and spontaneous, a signal was needed that reached the seat post faster than any available wireless protocol. So the developers at Fox sat down and developed their own: Neo. Like a Formula 1 racing car, all non-essential functions of the wireless protocol were removed from Neo in favor of speed. How fast? According to Fox, over 100 times faster than Bluetooth and 20 times faster than the competition. Transfer Neo therefore offers "the fastest wireless connectivity in cycling" - according to the manufacturer.

Other highlights of the new Fox Transfer Neo seatpost include strategic battery and motor placement for more tire clearance, ergonomic lever design, and ultra-low latency for precise seat height adjustments. The Transfer Neo also features a valve at the top of the post that allows for easy pressure adjustment to suit rider or terrain requirements, or to compensate for pressure loss over time. The Transfer Neo is also fully supported by the FOX Bike app. Riders can quickly access an overview of Transfer Neo components, download firmware updates, and activate useful features such as bike park mode, transport mode, and maintenance interval monitoring.

The seat post is available in 30.9 or 31.6 mm with 100 mm, 125 mm, 150 mm, 175 mm or 200 mm drop options, the 34.9 mm version is available with 125 mm, 150 mm, 175 mm or 200 mm travel. The price for the complete set including cables and battery is 1319,00 euros.

Web: www.ridefox.com