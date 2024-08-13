Test Diamant Zing Deluxe Gen 2: The e-trekking bike with the powerful motor on the beautiful frame weighs little and can do a lot. Four battery sizes let you choose between everyday use and touring, the solid equipment is suitable for both. And the price is also very interesting.

We've almost gotten used to the fact that e-bikes with mid-engines are pretty heavy. Weights of around 28 kilos are standard, while full-suspension models or those with a double battery can weigh another two to three kilos more. This isn't a problem if the bike never has to be lifted. But if you have to carry your e-bike down the basement stairs, a heavy bike will be a real challenge. Of course, there are alternatives, such as "light assist" models with a rear motor and a small battery. And there are e-bikes like the Diamant Zing Deluxe Gen 2...

Diamond Zing Deluxe Gen 2

The traditional East German manufacturer, which is now part of Trek, is known for very independent models; instead of simply going with the flow, the Hartmannsdorf-based company prefers to develop what they consider to be optimal in terms of functionality and riding pleasure. And that always includes the lowest possible weight. The Zing Deluxe Gen 2 is a perfect example: the test bike weighs just 23,4 kilos; if you remove the battery, it is around three kilos less. A good 20 kilos, which is a weight that can be managed quite well. Do you have to give up anything with the Zing Deluxe?

Lots of engine power, little weight

Certainly not when it comes to the motor: Diamant specifies the extremely powerful Bosch Performance CX, flanked by contemporary "Smart System" components such as the LED remote and a flat, easy-to-read Kiox display. This is a safe bet with proven, reliable functionality and plenty of thrust in every driving situation; there is hardly any need for advice on the motor side. When it comes to the battery, it is more likely: Diamant offers it in four variants for this model, with 400, 545, 725 and 800 watt-hour capacity. The price difference between the smallest and largest battery is a whopping 650 euros; so you have to think carefully about how long the daily distances are that you will be covering with the Zing - commute or bike tour?

The 545 Wh battery installed on the test bike is a good compromise here: at three kilos, the battery weighs around 900 grams less than the larger versions and charges faster than these; the range is noticeably greater than the 400 battery. However, this is around 800 grams lighter and is therefore a good choice for daily short-distance use and subsequent carrying to the basement.

Diamant Zing Deluxe Gen 2 – Beautiful frame with external battery

The low total weight of the Diamant Zing is of course also due to the battery placed on the down tube. This allows the frame to be made slimmer and lighter; its high quality is also evident in the carefully finished welds on the head tube. Visually, the slim aluminum frame is certainly impressive; in practice, it is also notable for its high stability. One thing is clear: an e-bike does not have to have an integrated battery to look modern.

And an e-trekking bike doesn't have to have a huge amount of suspension travel. With the 60 mm air suspension fork, Diamant has specified a product that is well suited to the bike, responds finely and can be optimally adjusted to the rider's weight. Last but not least, the fork can be completely blocked. With this choice, the manufacturer makes it clear that the Zing is clearly a trekking bike and not an SUV; the easy-rolling Schwalbe G-One also point in this direction. With a large volume and smaller diameter - 27,5 instead of 28 inches - they combine a lot of maneuverability with noticeable shock absorption. The wide rims with a full 35 mm inner width give the tires good grip even with slightly reduced air pressure - for example when they are ridden tubeless.

Wide gear range, wide gravel tires

With 11 to 50 teeth, the eleven-speed cassette of the Shimano Cues offers a huge range of gear ratios; the ergonomic handles screwed on both sides represent quality in detail. A system luggage rack is also on board, as is a rear-view mirror that is mounted "hanging", and with the exception of the cable for the front light, all cables lead into the head tube at the top. This also benefits the successful appearance of the Diamant Zing.

What speaks for the sporty-looking e-trekking bike is not least the price: With the 545 battery, Diamant is currently offering the bike for 3.199 euros; the cheapest version is even under 3.000 euros. When it comes to the price-to-weight ratio, no one can beat this bike either!

www.diamantrad.com