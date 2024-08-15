BMC Urs 2025: The Swiss have significantly developed their trail gravel bike and are showing various detailed improvements and model variants that have not been seen before. The numerous positive features of the Urs have remained unchanged.

Five years after its first launch, BMC is bringing the second generation of the Urs onto the market. The Swiss first name stands for "Unrestricted", which at BMC means a gravel bike that was developed for demanding off-road use. This also includes a geometry based on a mountain bike with an extra-flat steering angle and long top tube, which the Swiss were one of the first bike manufacturers to use. And of course the MTT seat stays ("Micro Travel Technology"), which offer 10 mm of suspension travel on the rear triangle and are adjusted to the rider's weight using different elastomers.

These features can also be found on the 2025 Urs - so what's new? First of all, BMC has made subtle changes to the geometry: the steering angle has become 0,5 to 1° flatter and now measures 69 or 69,5° depending on the size; there are also minimal changes to the stack and reach. The new Urs is also available in five sizes instead of the previous four. Visually, the Urs is now even simpler with smoother tube shapes; the color contrast between the frame and fork has been softened by transferring the color of the fork to the head tube.

A new storage compartment in the down tube is also available, and there is also a holder for accessories at the transition between the seat tube and the seat stays. The Urs now comes with two bottle holders that can also be removed from the side - practical for small frames or when a top tube bag is mounted. As before, BMC specifies a comfortably flexible seat post with a D-shaped cross-section, although it is possible to convert it to a dropper post. The tire clearance has been increased slightly, from 45 to 47 mm. But that's still not all that generous.

BMC still offers the Urs in an LT version with a 20 mm suspension fork. Experience has shown that this provides noticeable shock absorption; if necessary, it can be blocked using a rotary knob on the stem. Compared to conventional suspension forks, the effects on the geometry are minimal: the stack increases by 4 mm, the reach is 5 mm shorter. BMC installs a suspension stem on some models without a suspension fork. A new addition is a carbon Urs without rear suspension. This was previously only available on the aluminum models; it remains to be seen whether these will remain in the range at all.

All frames now feature a UDH derailleur hanger, which BMC makes extensive use of: The models in the URS 01 series with rear suspension and the LT models with suspension forks use mountain bike derailleurs for direct mounting, combined with the SRAM Eagle cassettes with 10-52 teeth. The unsprung models, Urs Two and Urs Three, use the SRAM Apex with conventionally mounted derailleurs in the electronic and mechanical versions. The large Eagle cassettes are also used here.

It is noticeable that BMC has also dispensed with the latest gravel gears from SRAM on the top model: The Urs 01 One combines the Red XPLR AXS levers and crankset with a transmission rear derailleur and 12-speed sprocket. This is probably because the new 1×13 group with 10-46 sprocket offers a gear range that the BMC product planners consider too small for their Urs. BMC has already installed the Red AXS 1×13 on the Kaius racing model.

BMC is introducing a total of eight new Urs: three Urs 01 with rear suspension, two unsprung Urs and two Urs 01 LT with rear damping plus suspension fork, plus an e-gravel bike called Urs AMP LTT 2 with the compact TQ mid-engine, which has 50 Nm of torque and is powered by a 360 Wh battery.

BMC Urs 2025: All new models

Urs 01 One: SRAM Red XPLR AXS / SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission, wheelset Zipp 101 XPLR – 11.999 euros

SRAM Red XPLR AXS / SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission, wheelset Zipp 101 XPLR – 11.999 euros Urs 01 Three: SRAM Force XPLR AXS / SRAM X0 Eagle Transmission, wheelset CRD-400 Carbon – 8.499 euros

SRAM Force XPLR AXS / SRAM X0 Eagle Transmission, wheelset CRD-400 Carbon – 8.499 euros Urs 01 Four: SRAM Rival XPLR AXS / SRAM GX Eagle Transmission, wheelset DT Swiss G 1800 Spline – 5.999 euros

SRAM Rival XPLR AXS / SRAM GX Eagle Transmission, wheelset DT Swiss G 1800 Spline – 5.999 euros UrsTwo: SRAM Apex Eagle AXS, wheelset DT Swiss G 1800 Spline – 4.499 euros

SRAM Apex Eagle AXS, wheelset DT Swiss G 1800 Spline – 4.499 euros UrsThree: SRAM Apex Eagle mechanical, wheelset DT Swiss G 1800 Spline – 3.799 euros

SRAM Apex Eagle mechanical, wheelset DT Swiss G 1800 Spline – 3.799 euros Urs 01 LT One: SRAM Force XPLR AXS / SRAM X0 Eagle Transmission, MTT suspension fork, CRD-400 Carbon wheelset – 8.999 euros

SRAM Force XPLR AXS / SRAM X0 Eagle Transmission, MTT suspension fork, CRD-400 Carbon wheelset – 8.999 euros Urs 01 LT Two: SRAM Rival XPLR AXS / SRAM GX Eagle Transmission, MTT suspension fork, DT Swiss G 1800 Spline wheelset – 6.499 euros

SRAM Rival XPLR AXS / SRAM GX Eagle Transmission, MTT suspension fork, DT Swiss G 1800 Spline wheelset – 6.499 euros Urs AMP LT Two: SRAM Force XPLR AXS / SRAM X0 Eagle Transmission, MTT suspension fork, CRD-400 Carbon wheelset, TQ-HPR50 motor with 360 Wh battery – 9.999 euros

bmc-switzerland.com