Spectrum: Just in time for the summer holidays in Bavaria, the Bavarian Ministry of Transport has launched the new app "Cycle Route Planner Bavaria". This replaces the previous app "Bayernnetz für Radler 2020" and offers razor-sharp details thanks to the latest map technology. Equipped with an intelligent search function, cyclists can access a network of cycle paths with more than 50.000 kilometers.

The new "Bavarian Cycle Route Planner" is designed to make everything easier. To make planning cycle routes easier for both leisure and everyday use, the ministry has thoroughly revised the existing offering. The result is a new app with many improvements. Bavaria's Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter is very impressed with the new app: "Not only as Transport Minister, but also as a passionate cyclist, I know how much a good app can make cycling more fun. Whether in leisure time or on everyday trips: with the Bavarian Cycle Route Planner, cyclists can reach their destination safely and reliably."

"Strengthening cycling is a key focus of Bavarian mobility policy. But getting people to switch to cycling requires not only apps, but above all a modern and safe cycling infrastructure. That is why we are intensifying the construction of cycle paths under state construction responsibility and are providing even better support to our municipalities. Together with the municipalities, we want to build a further 2030 km of new cycle paths by 1.500," Bernreiter continued. The Free State invests 40 to 50 million euros annually in the construction of cycle paths on federal and state roads. It also supports the municipalities in planning and construction through tried and tested funding programs with high funding rates. Many measures, one goal: to promote cycling, especially in everyday life.

The highlights of the new app “Cycle Route Planner Bavaria”

State-of-the-art map technology with razor-sharp details

Route planning on more than 50.000 kilometers of family-friendly themed routes with intelligent search function

Tailor-made offline maps for on the go

Elevation profile, route length, travel time and altitude difference

Easily share routes between smartphones or PCs with family and friends

Lightning-fast import and export of GPX tracks

Detailed statistics on gradients, route location and cycle path proportions

Free for iOS and Android

The Bavaria network for cyclists is also available as a paper map and is constantly being updated. It currently contains 125 tourist theme routes.

Website: https://www.radlland-bayern.de/radroutenplaner/app/