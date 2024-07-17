Yakima JustClick 2 EVO bike rack in the test: The Yakima is good in terms of cost and weight, because it is in the lower price segment and at 17,5 kilos it can be described as light. The rails of the Justclick accommodate tires up to 3.25 inches wide - just as practical for enduros as for electric SUVs. LED lights ensure optimal visibility, and the colored indicators on the locking mechanism guarantee secure attachment. We tested the Yakima JustClick rear carrier.

The Yakima JustClick 2 Evo is a bike rack that impresses in terms of ease of use, safety and versatility. With its simple fastening system, the option to add an additional bike and its compatibility with most types of bikes, including e-bikes, it offers a well thought-out solution for anyone who wants to transport their bikes safely and comfortably.

Innovative fastening system

The JustClick 2 Evo from Yakima is equipped with the innovative "Just Click" system, which makes attaching the carrier to your vehicle's tow bar incredibly easy. With a single click, the carrier locks securely into place and a red/green indicator shows whether the carrier is correctly attached. This system saves time and effort while ensuring maximum safety while driving. Thanks to its robust construction and additional safety features, the JustClick 2 Evo is a worthwhile investment for any cycling enthusiast.

The technical data of the Yakima JustClick 2 EVO

Weight 17,5 kg Dimensions when folded (width/height/depth) 98cm/77cm/30cm Dimensions unfolded (width/height/depth) 130cm/77cm/58cm Max. total load 60 kg Maximum tire width 3.25 inch Price RRP 729 Euros

The Yakima JustClick 2 EVO in practice

The Yakima was already impressive when transporting it to the vehicle. Not quite as compact as some other carriers when folded up (but Yakima has alternative models in its range), it is easy to transport to the KIA EV6 on rollers. Now comes the party trick and also the carrier's name: Just Click! No other carrier in the test was as easy and intuitive to install on the trailer hitch as the Yakima. Put the folded carrier on the hitch, fold it down, plug the connection cable into the car, and you're done! A green indicator shows that it has been installed correctly and the carrier can be secured with a lock. Great!

After the rails and the lights of the carrier have been extended, it's time to load the bikes. With the optional "Clickramp", a loading aid, this is child's play even with heavy e-bikes and can be managed by one person. The holding arms can be flexibly moved on the rear carrier or subsequently pushed through from the outside (e.g. through the frame triangle of the rear bike). The rubberized clamps protect the paint, but they reach their limits with extremely large down tubes. You should also be careful when clamping carbon frames so as not to risk damaging the fragile frame material. However, the Yakima is ideal for the vast majority of frames and bikes.

The ratchet mechanism for attaching the wheels to the rails was one of the carriers we liked best. No fiddling, no tricky handling, great! And so after the extensive test, we are left with an extremely positive impression of the Yakima JustClick EVO 2. Although two large e-bikes are pretty close together, it is not an impossible task to cover the contact points of the wheels with protective material or to align the holding arms so that they fit without contact.

If we were asked privately by people around us whether the Yakima would be recommended, the answer would be yes.

WEB: yakima.de

Test car: KIA EV6 GT Line