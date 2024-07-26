XLC Almada Work-E bike rack in the test: XLC offers the wide Almada at a very reasonable price. The rack is relatively compact when folded, but with a weight of over 20 kilos it is rather heavy - so it is important to pay attention to the payload and maximum support load. The Almada, which won an IF Design Award 2024, has bright LEDs; handling is made easier by rollers on which the folded rack can be moved.

The XLC Almada Work-E is one of the high-quality and innovative Bicycle rear carriers, which were specially developed for e-bikes. With its robust construction and well thought-out features, it offers a safe and convenient way to transport bicycles by car. The Almada Work-E is designed for two bikes and is characterized by its easy handling.

Data XLC Almada Work-E

Weight 20,35 kg Dimensions when folded (width/height/depth) 21cm/85cm/52cm Dimensions unfolded (width/height/depth) 152cm/115cm/52cm Max. total load 60 kg Maximum tire width 3.0 inch Price RRP 845 Euros

Thanks to the practical folding mechanism, the carrier can be stowed away to save space when not in use. Installation on the vehicle is straightforward and can be done in just a few steps using a user-friendly fastening system. With a maximum load of 60 kilos, the rear carrier offers plenty of load capacity and is therefore suitable for heavy e-bikes. The wide support surface and the adjustable brackets ensure that bikes of all shapes are safe and stable. In addition, the bike rack is equipped with an anti-theft device that protects both the carrier itself and the bikes from unauthorized access.

The XLC Almada Work-E in practice

At first glance, the XLC carrier does a lot of things differently than other rear carriers, although the "Work" in the product name actually describes it quite well. But one thing at a time...

Mounting the carrier on the KIA EV6 is intuitive and easy. The sufficiently large plastic rollers also help, meaning the Almada Work-E can be attached to the vehicle without much effort.

The structure of the carrier differs fundamentally from that of its competitors. The large-volume profiles immediately catch the eye and are largely responsible for the "assembly stand function". With the help of the optional loading ramp, even heavy e-bikes can be loaded effortlessly by one person.

The rail spacing and width are generously dimensioned, but the profile structure sometimes limits the attachment of the (e-)bikes somewhat. Because a profile is in the middle between the bikes, the distance between the bikes is maintained, but some bikes have touched the fastening profiles themselves. In addition, the design somewhat limits the attachment of different types of bikes (e.g. a low-step-through bike in combination with a diamond frame). Here you may even have to resort to an additional adapter to attach the bikes securely. The rubberized clamps hold the frame securely and scratch-free, but are not necessarily suitable for large-volume or even sensitive carbon frames. Here the XLC does not behave quite as intuitively as other carriers.

The unique selling point and at the same time the big party trick is the integrated assembly stand. For those who value this and are willing to accept compromises in terms of intuitive transport of the bikes, there is hardly an alternative to the XLC Almada Work-E.

WEB: xlc-almada.com

Test car: KIA EV6 GT Line