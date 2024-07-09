Ampel Stellar raffle: The innovative Estonian manufacturer of light and stylish e-bikes, Ampler Bikes, has introduced its latest second-generation models, the Curt, Stellar and Stout. Although the names may sound familiar, these models are very different from their predecessors. They are all based on a new electronics platform that is designed to make the riding experience even more comfortable and safer. As a big highlight, we are giving away an Ampler Stellar worth over 3000 euros.

A key feature of the new Ampler e-bikes is the display integrated into the top tube. This display makes it easy to check the range and ride statistics, as well as conveniently control the motor support and lighting. The power button is cleverly located on the underside of the top tube, directly below the display, which makes it easier to use and underlines the minimalist design.

The new Ampler models are equipped with an improved battery hidden in the down tube. This battery, which can be removed for maintenance, offers a range of about 70 km and can be fully charged in just 2,5 hours. The magnetic charging socket on the lower part of the seat tube is covered with a dust cover to keep it clean. In addition, the shift cables and brake hoses are integrated, completing the elegant and tidy design. To ensure the high quality of the bicycle frames, Ampler has opened its own painting facility in Tallinn, which enables a more durable powder coating.

The Ampler Stellar

The Ampler Stellar is the flagship of the new model range and combines lightness, comfort and user-friendliness in one e-bike. The semi-upright seating position and ergonomic handles and saddle ensure a high level of riding comfort, while maintaining the active riding feeling. With a 9-speed gearshift and the high-torque rear wheel motor from Ampler, climbing hills is child's play.

The new Stellar frame is available in smaller frame sizes, making the bike accessible to a wider range of riders. Continental's 47mm wide Top Contact II tires offer high puncture resistance and minimize the risk of flats. Powerful Shimano Deore hydraulic disc brakes and high-quality components ensure that the Stellar meets all expectations. It is available in Racing Red and Deep Blue and comes in two frame sizes to suit riders from 160 to 185 cm tall. Weighing just 17,8 kg, it is remarkably light.

Full control via app: Smart e-bikes with theft detection

The new and improved Ampler Mobile App offers riders full control and security. The intelligent GPS tracking shows the location of the bike and the course of the journey in real time. When parked, the bike can be locked directly via the app and the owner is immediately notified if it moves. In the event of theft, the bike can be located via GPS and deactivated by Ampler if necessary.

Thanks to these comprehensive features, the Ampler Stellar not only offers an outstanding riding experience, but also a high level of safety and control. The combination of the latest technology, sophisticated design and high-quality components makes it one of the most impressive e-bikes on the market.

