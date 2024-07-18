For Troy Lee designs The bike helmet models Flowline SE and Flowline have a rather unusually simple design. We tested the Flowline SE model for you and took a closer look at the key features such as safety and functionality. In addition, comfort from a women's perspective also played a role. Is the Flowline SE series also convincing for women?

Troy Lee Designs Flowline SE: simple design in ten different color variants to choose from

From white, to grey with camouflage, to yellow, the customer has a wide range of options to choose from to find the colour that suits him best. Helmet What we liked right away! Designed for trail and touring use, the half-shell helmet offers us some really practical and safety-relevant features with its simple design that also looks good in everyday life.

The most important data about the helmet

Available in 3 sizes (head circumference: XS/S 53-56 cm, M/L 57-59 cm, XL/XXL 60-63 cm)

Mips System B Series

10 color variants

adjustable visor

height-adjustable inner shell

Weight 355g (Size XS/S)

Price€ 189,99

The Troy Lee Designs Flowline SE in the test

What does the helmet offer us in terms of safety?

The outer shell, which sits low over the back of the head, and the integrated Mips system ensure comprehensive safety. The integrated safety system allows the helmet to rotate in the event of an impact. This ensures that the resulting rotational energy is absorbed by the helmet and not transferred to the head. The fact that it can be easily adjusted to the shape of the head using the various adjustment options also helps to ensure that the head is securely held in place. These include an inner shell that is height-adjustable in the back of the head and can also be adjusted to the head circumference using a ratchet system, the side-adjustable straps and the visor that can be adjusted to three positions and offers sufficient protection from sunlight.

The Troy Lee Designs half shell helmet offers comfort with “flow”

The half-shell helmet is very comfortable to wear, even over longer stages, without any pressure points. This is supported by the fully padded inner shell and the 14 ventilation openings distributed over the outer shell. This means you can keep a cool head even on longer climbs and on extended trail descents, where things can get a little rough, the Flowline SE stays in position on your head, so nothing stands in the way of a true flow experience. In the spirit of "flowy", the magnetic closure buckle can also be operated, even with gloves on. In addition, it is not difficult to keep the Troy Lee Designs Flowline SE helmet on your head at all times, with its low weight of just 355 grams (size XS-S).

The Flowline SE – a good solution for women too?

For me as a woman, it is also crucial that long hair can be easily tucked away, especially when it is tied back at the back of the head. However, the Flowline model leaves very little room for this! Patience is needed to get the hair through the openings in the inner and outer shells. Even if the inner shell is set to the lowest position, it is quite a fiddle! Unfortunately uncomfortable, but some hair often gets caught in the inner shell and is left behind when you take it off - ouch! What works well, too, is that in cold temperatures, additional heat protection, e.g. in the form of a headband, can be placed under the Flowline SE.

Visually, the very strong outer shell looks quite bulky on a rather small woman's head. I tested the helmet in size XS/S, which fits a head circumference of 53-56 cm, and it sits well on my narrow head.

