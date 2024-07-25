Product news: The new Trek Slash+ Enduro e-bike combines the riding feel of the award-winning analogue Slash Enduro with the smooth and quiet support of TQ's HPR50 motor. As with the Slash, the 170 mm chassis with a high pivot point is designed to give the rider incredible grip and speed. Thanks to the e-power, nothing should stand in the way of a few extra laps on challenging trails.

Engine and battery

The Slash+ Enduro e-bike is powered by the same motor that helped Trek's Fuel EXe win awards: TQ's HPR50. It provides a smooth 50Nm of thrust so riders can climb hills without feeling completely exhausted at the top. The motor is powered by a new, larger 580Wh battery that bolts securely into the top tube but can be easily removed with a hex key for storage or transport. Those looking to spend more time in the saddle can add an optional range extender with an additional 160Wh of power.

High pivot point, more momentum

Like the award-winning analog Slash Enduro, the Slash+ model features a 170mm high pivot suspension designed to deliver insane grip and speed. On descents, the rearward axle path of the High-Pivot ensures the wheel moves with the terrain, maintaining momentum and traction. When it comes to climbing, the High-Pivot combined with the HPR50 opens up a whole new range of options for tackling difficult climbs.

Tuned for every trail

Trek's new Enduro e-bike can be customized for any type of ride and any type of rider. Leverage can be changed with a chip and the geometry can be adjusted one degree steeper or slacker with the optional angle-adjustable headset cups (sold separately) without affecting the bottom bracket height. The Slash+ Enduro also offers enough space for wider tires, coil shocks and longer dropper posts.

Trek Slash+ Geometry

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q Nominal Headset Cup 15.5 - S 27,5 430,0 561,1 390 74,0 77,6 596,7 110 63,5 566 351,5 10,0 434,0 1204,6 771,0 43,0 132,2 17.5 - M 29/27.5 448,9 588,8 400 73,9 77,5 630,7 110 63,4 585 352,1 27,0 434,2 1233,1 776,4 43,0 142,3 19.5 - Law 29/27.5 478,9 624,5 435 73,9 77,2 639,6 120 63,4 585 352,1 27,0 434,2 1267,5 770,9 43,0 142,4 21.5 – XL 29/27.5 518,9 669,3 470 73,9 76,7 657,5 140 63,4 585 352,1 27,0 439,2 1316,5 769,7 43,0 142,4 Slack Headset Cup 15.5 - S 27,5 430,8 558,7 390 74,2 77,9 595,8 110 62,7 566 349,7 11,8 433,6 1213,0 768,6 43,0 137,9 17.5 - M 29/27.5 449,9 586,3 400 74,1 77,8 629,8 110 62,6 585 350,2 17,9 343,2 1241,9 774,0 43,0 148,5 19.5 - Law 29/27.5 479,7 621,8 435 74,1 77,4 638,7 120 62,6 585 350,3 17,7 343,2 1276,4 768,2 43,0 148,5 21.5 – XL 29/27.5 514,4 666,2 470 74,1 77,0 656,4 140 62,6 585 350,3 17,5 439,2 1325,3 767,2 43,0 148,5 Steep Headset Cup 15.5 - S 27,5 429,2 563,5 390 73,8 77,4 597,5 110 64,3 566 355,3 8,2 433,6 1196,0 773,4 43,0 126,6 17.5 - M 29/27.5 447,9 591,2 400 73,6 77,3 631,5 110 64,2 585 354,2 14,3 343,2 1222,6 778,7 43,0 136,5 19.5 - Law 29/27.5 478,1 627,2 435 73,7 77,0 640,6 120 64,2 585 354,1 14,2 434,2 1257,1 773,5 43,0 136,5 21.5 – XL 29/27.5 513,5 672,3 470 73,7 76,5 658,6 140 64,2 585 354,0 14,1 439,2 1306,1 772,2 43,0 136,4

A – Wheel Size

B – Frame Reach

C – Effective Top Tube

D – Seat Tube

E – Seat Tube Angle

F – Effective Seat Tube Angle

G – Frame Stack

H – Head Tube Length

I – Head Angle

J – Fork Axle-To-Crown

K – Bottom Bracket Height

L – Bottom Bracket Drop

M – Chain stay length

N – Wheelbase

O – Standover

P – Offset

Q – Trail

Made for the rough

The bike is equipped with a 29˝ wheel at the front and a 27,5˝ wheel at the rear to master even the most demanding steep slopes. The rider benefits from the advantages of a 29er on rough terrain, but has more space thanks to the smaller rear wheel when he has to go far back. The Slash+ E-Enduro also has an integrated guide that holds the chain in place even when things get tricky on the trail. The attached protective covers protect the down tube from stone chips during tough rides. In addition, an impact-resistant Carbon Armor laminate under the paint provides additional durability.

Trek Slash+: Availability and prices

The E-Enduro is available in two versions: Slash+ 9.9 XO AXS T-Type for 11.999,00 euros and Slash+ 9.7 SLX/XT for 7.999,00 euros. Both models are now available from Trek dealers around the world, in selected markets and online at trekbikes.com.

Web: www.trekbikes.com