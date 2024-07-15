Thule Epic 2

Thule Epos 2 bike rack in the test: The Thule Epos 2 has good features all around. Although it is priced high, the rack is lightweight; the pack size of 25x65x75 cm is definitely compact. The extendable clamp arms are a success, and a particularly large distance between the loaded bikes should make handling easier.

Thule's bike rack systems have always stood for quality, reliability and innovative technology. With the Thule Epos 2, the Swedish manufacturer has once again taken a step forward and offers a product that aims to set standards in terms of both safety and user-friendliness. This tow bar carrier is specially designed for transporting two bikes and is characterized by a variety of practical features that are designed to make transporting your bikes even easier and safer.

The technical data of the Thule Epos 2

What has never been seen before in a Thule carrier is the innovative fastening system, which allows for quick and easy mounting of the bikes. Thanks to the adjustable holding arms, bikes of different sizes and frame shapes can be securely fixed. This makes the Thule Epos 2 particularly versatile, as it is suitable for a wide range of bikes - from racing bikes to heavy e-bikes. In addition, the rubberized holding arms are equipped with an integrated lock, which offers additional protection against theft.

Weight 17,2 kg Dimensions when folded (width/height/depth) 25cm/75cm/65cm Dimensions unfolded (width/height/depth) 130cm/75cm/65cm Max. total load 60 kg Maximum tire width 3.0 inch Price RRP 1.099 Euros

The maximum load of the carrier is 60 kg, or 30 kg per bike. This means that even the heaviest e-bikes can be transported without any problems. The foot-operated folding mechanism allows easy access to the tailgate without having to remove the bikes - a mandatory feature for most

The rails are generously dimensioned and, in addition to a maximum tire width of 3.2 inches, also allow the transport of long (e-)bikes with a wheelbase of up to 1.350 mm. As is usual with Thule, the tires are secured using a loop and ratchet system.

Optional accessories for simplified handling

The Thule Epos 2 we tested is also available as the Epos 3 as a model for 3 bikes. The compact folding size remains almost the same, but the length changes due to the additional rail. Thule also offers optional accessories, some of which we were able to test in practice. A loading ramp, which is attached to the corresponding rail, makes assembling and disassembling heavy bikes much easier. We were also positively surprised by the optional assembly stand. This turns the parking lot into a mini workshop in no time. Great!

The Thule Epos rear carrier in practice

To get straight to the point: The Thule Epos 2 has completely convinced us! This starts with the very first impression and continues through installation on the vehicle and up to the bike transport. But one thing at a time...

The excellent build quality is noticeable even when the bike is stationary. The carrier folds up neatly, the connection cable to the vehicle is well stowed away and there are no dangling parts or cables to get in the way of carrying the Epos 2. With its relatively compact folded size and manageable weight of just 17,2 kg, it can be carried comfortably to the vehicle. The good ergonomics of the handle and the small wheels also help. This means that anyone can easily assemble it. Once it has arrived at the vehicle, the Thule delights us with its intuitive assembly on the vehicle. You don't actually need to take a look at the assembly instructions.

Once opened, the positive impression continues. Although we have to admit that we were initially rather skeptical about the fastening using the struts that protrude from the rails. Also not usual: A small paper tag makes it very clear where the wheel should/may be clamped and where not.

When assembling the bikes, it quickly became clear to us why Thule relies on the new strut attachment: flexibility and distance between the bikes! The assembly process is extremely simple: first lift the rear bike onto the carrier (or push it with the optional loading rail), fold the fastening rail into the appropriate position and adjust the length, fix the bike with the rubberized loop and tighten it using the ratchet mechanism and lock it if necessary. Then fix the tires using the two loops, done. The second bike is then done in the same way. The whole process is not only intuitive, but can also be easily applied to different bikes. While with many carriers you still had to take a photo of the mounted bikes in order to quickly reproduce the positioning of the mounting points for the next transport, you can safely leave your smartphone in your pocket. Regardless of whether it is a racing bike, low-step e-bike or mountain bike, attaching the bikes is always quick and intuitive.

The rubberized mounting loops are also suitable for large-volume frames and, as there are no clamps, you don't have to worry about damage to carbon frames. Clamps would tend to fix the bikes in place even more securely. The distance between the bikes is generous and so we were unable to "provoke" any contact between the bikes even when loaded with two e-bikes.

All in all, the Thule Epos 2 completely convinced us in the test. To sum it up with the words of one of our editors: "This is the kind of carrier where I mount the bikes, drive to Italy and don't look in the rearview mirror even once out of concern for the bikes."

The excellent workmanship, the easy handling, the flexible and safe assembly of the bikes and, last but not least, the compact folding size also come at a price...

WEB: thule.com

Test car: KIA EV6 GT Line