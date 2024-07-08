milKit Hassle'off Kit in test

Test Multitools: The milKit Hassle'off Kit is an ultra-compact power box that offers more than 20 functions thanks to its innovative design. The individual components of the toolkit fit together like the pieces of a puzzle, which means that the space in the box is used ideally. Given the price in the upper segment, you can of course expect a lot.

milKit Hassle'off Kit: Well thought-out construction down to the smallest detail

Admittedly, a small toolbox as such is not spectacular at first glance. The special thing about the milKit Hassle'off Kit only becomes apparent at second glance. The design inside the box is thought through down to the smallest detail. Like a puzzle, the individual tools fit together and thus minimize the space required to a minimum. A key player in the kit is the Daysaver Essential8 multi-tool, which we already got to know in another test for the multi-tool best list. Also on board is a tool with a chain riveter and tire lever. For repairing tubeless tires, the milKit Hassle'off Kit also has a corresponding tool including scissors for shortening the tire plugs. All in all, there are over 20 functions, eight of which are provided by the Essential8 multi-tool alone.

Essential8 Multitool: Eight functions in a single Allen key

The concept of the 31 gram Daysaver Essential8 is based on a plug-in system that holds interlocking bits together using magnets. The innovative tool has the shape of a single Allen key, but with the option of eight different sizes. The long lever travel not only allows efficient screwing, but also enables access to deeper screws. As already mentioned in the previous test, the advantage of the Essential8 with the small bits is also a disadvantage. Due to the plug-in system, there is a slight flex, which of course cannot be avoided due to the design. When putting the tool together, you sometimes hold three individual parts in your hands, which can quickly slip out of your fingers, especially when wearing gloves.

Chain riveter and tire lever – or: Coworking5 multi-tool extension with five functions

The creative idea behind the Daysaver Coworking5 multi-tool extension with five functions is also unmistakable. The tire lever also serves as a lever for the chain riveter and enables extremely efficient use of force in both applications. Thanks to the small magnets, the individual components of the tool snap neatly into place, ensuring comfortable, wobble-free work. When used as a chain riveter, the Essential8 is also required to push out the chain rivet pin. In addition to the functions mentioned, the tool, which weighs just 34 grams, provides a valve heart tool, a chain link holder and a spoke nipple tensioner.

Always with you on tours: tools for repairing tubeless tires

One point that the manufacturer highlights with the milKit Hassle'off Kit is the integrated tubeless patch solution. This consists of the insertion tool, a pair of pocket knife scissors and several tubeless plugs that are housed in the hollow of the scissors. The angled lever of the insertion tool also serves as the upper closure of the box. The tool fits well in the hand, but the tip bends during more stubborn use. The small scissors made of sheet metal may seem a little unstable at first glance, but they are perfectly adequate for the task they are given - namely shortening tubeless plugs. The placement of the plugs inside the scissors is a clever solution. This ensures that if a TL tire gets a flat, there are always patches available for repair.

Modular multi-purpose interface: Individually expandable

The milKit Hassle'off Kit is preferably mounted on the bottle holder mount. Since the 108x50x10 millimeter box is designed relatively flat, there is nothing to prevent the additional installation of a bottle holder in most cases. The kit sits rock-solid on the frame and no rattling is noticeable even on rough trails. A special feature is the option of individual expansion, be it with a pump, a tube or a wind jacket. The modular interface is pushed onto the slide on top or on the side. Any parts can be attached using the Velcro strap.