Zefal AFA 8 Plus in review

Test Minitools: The Zefal AFA 8 Plus multi-tool was developed so that the tool is always to hand when carrying out repairs on the go. This is not only ensured by the multi-tool's nine functions, but also by the specially developed holder, which can be mounted discreetly under any bottle cage. We checked out the duo in the test.

The question of "where to put the tool" does not arise with the Zefal AFA 8 Plus multi-tool. The tool, which has a total of nine functions, is housed in a specially developed holder that reliably protects the tool from dirt and dust. Thanks to its flat design, the holder can be installed under the bottle holder in a space-saving and unobtrusive manner. The multi-tool stored in the box can be easily removed after opening the side cover. During a tour, the tool offers the most important tools for repairs or minor adjustments to the bike - and they are always within reach.

Zefal AFA 8 Plus: Sophisticated design and chain riveter up to 12-speed

The AFA 8 Plus includes a hexagon key set with 2/2,5/3/4/5 and 6 mm, a T25 Torx, a slotted screwdriver and a chain riveter with 8 to 12 settings. The quality of the tools deserves absolute praise and the workmanship is of the highest standard. The well thought-out design with the gradation or notch for the finer tools is evidence of the innovative spirit of the French engineers. The only disadvantage is the resulting very short tool length. Apart from this, the tool impresses with its good feel. This is also followed by the high-quality chain riveter, which does a good job.

Zefal AFA 8 Plus in detail

Total weight: 164 grams (mini tool: 108 grams)

Dimensions of the mini tool: Approx. 72 x 48 x 11 mm

Functions: 9

The functions at a glance

Allen keys: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6 mm

Torx key: T25

Screwdriver: slotted

Kettennieter: 8/9/10/11/12-fach