Wolf Tooth Components EnCase System Bar Kit One in the test

Test Minitools: Why not use a space that is not normally given any importance to store the multitool? The designers at Wolf Tooth Components probably thought the same thing and placed the EnCase System Bar Kit One directly in the handlebar ends. This not only saves space, but also ensures that the multitool is on board for every ride. We took a closer look at the "Made in USA" tool.

Wolf Tooth Components EnCase System Bar Kit One Multitool with 14 + 2 functions

The Wolf Tooth Components EnCase System Bar Kit One includes two multifunctional tool holders and two flexible storage sleeves. Despite their extremely slim design, the two multitools are not stingy with functions. The Wolf Tooth Components EnCase System Hex Bit Wrench offers a total of 14 functions, including a set of Allen keys from 2 to 8 millimeters and Torx keys in sizes T10, T25 and T30. The second multitool is the EnCase System Chain + Tire Plug, which includes a chain riveter and a tubeless insertion tool including plugs. The quality of the individual tools is excellent and the magnets integrated in the holder, in conjunction with the rubber rings, ensure that the bits are held securely.

Just not with violence!

Both tools fit into one of the handlebar covers, which can be cut to size if necessary - i.e. handlebars with a smaller inner diameter. It is important that no force is used when inserting the handlebar covers. The innovative multi-tool set is compatible with most handlebars, but not all. If you want to be on the safe side, you should check the compatibility list on the manufacturer's website beforehand. Once integrated into the handlebar, most repairs are covered. This also applies to quickly patching tubeless tires. The handlebar covers sit tightly in the handlebars and require a little finger strength to remove. In the hand and subsequently when working with them, the tools are impressive thanks to their very good feel.

Wolf Tooth Components EnCase System Bar Kit One in detail

Total weight: 134 grams

Length of the covers: 124 mm (with handlebar plugs 129 mm)

Functions: 14 + 2