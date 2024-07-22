Test mini tools: The Cube Acid Husk 24 multi-tool has it all in the truest sense of the word. A total of 23 functions are hidden in the two slim aluminum tubes that should not be missing on any bike tour. The 24th function is provided by the tubes themselves. Curious? We took a closer look at the German Design Award Gold 2023 winner in the test.

Cube Acid Husk 24 Multitool: 24 functions cleverly accommodated

The Cube Acid Husk 24 multi-tool basically consists of two slim aluminum tubes in which the most important tools for mobile bicycle repairs are integrated. These include a chain riveter, Allen keys from 2 to 10 millimeters, three spoke nipple wrenches, two screwdrivers and Torx keys in sizes T10, T25 and T30. The chain riveter and the BIT holder can also be folded down by 90° for better leverage. Also embedded in one of the tubes is a tubeless repair kit including a reamer and plugs. However, the tubes not only serve as a garage for the individual tools, but also as tire levers. Now that's what you call space optimization at the highest level!

Storing the tool in the handlebar end? The ACID GILink for HUSK makes it possible

Working with the individual tools is very easy. The tubes provide a powerful and efficient grip, but the smooth surface makes it a little slippery if your hands are sweaty. The option of connecting the tubes with a thread is very well thought out, which means the lever can be extended even further. However, another very important feature of the multi-tool must be purchased separately: the ACID GILink for HUSK. Using this small tool, the two tubes can be discreetly stowed in the handlebar ends. If you would rather mount the tubes on the bottle holder, the ACID frame mounts are the perfect solution.

Cube Acid Husk 24 multi-tool in detail

Weight: 151 grams

Dimensions: Approximately 151 x 17 mm

Functions: 24