Test Leeze CH 30 Allroad Basic: The wheelset, optimized for 40 gravel tires, impresses with its low weight and pleasant driving characteristics, which are hidden behind a subtle, classic look. In addition, the wheels from Münsterland are so interestingly priced that the competitors have a hard time competing with them.

The Lower Saxony wheel manufacturer Leeze is known for its strong price-performance ratio, which is particularly evident in the "Basic" series. For just under 900 euros, you get wheel sets with rims of different depths and for different purposes, which are constantly being developed further while the price remains stable - and are therefore constantly improving in terms of price-performance. The CH 30 Allroad Basic is a perfect example of this: the version presented here recently received a successor that is noticeably lighter and, with an optimized fiber layup, should weigh less than 1.400 grams.

Classic design with top function

Typical for the Basic wheels is the classic design with 24 double-crossed, cranked spokes, which has advantages in terms of durability: when the hub and rim twist against each other when accelerating or braking, the spoke heads in the hub flange can follow this movement instead of being bent. What looks classic is actually quite functionally up to the mark. Leeze uses a brightly whirring four-pawl freewheel with a 48-tooth pitch, which means there is not too much free play when pedaling. The ball bearings have proven themselves in Velomotion's continuous use for several years - you will enjoy a Leeze wheel set for a long time.

These wheels are also already mentioned, extremely light. With the tubeless tape glued in, the test wheelset weighs just 1.469 grams; the fact that we haven't yet got the Basic 2.0So it's not that bad. With such a low weight, you obviously can't expect deep aero rims, but you don't really need them when graveling. Even relatively flat rims can do very well in the wind, and with a 30 mm profile and 32 mm wide, gently rounded shape, the Leeze rims look promising. Leeze uses slim spokes with a round profile on this wheel set, which, however, have no noticeable aerodynamic disadvantages.

Easy tire mounting thanks to hookless rim

The interior of the rims is state-of-the-art with a 25 mm rim width and hookless flanks. This shape is ideal for tubeless systems in terms of assembly and tire seating: Different tires can be mounted without a compressor or assembly fluid, run smoothly immediately and are permanently sealed. Leeze favors 40 mm tires for gravel bikes, but 30 mm racing tires are also compatible with the wheelset. The maximum tire width is 65 mm. It should be noted that the hookless rims can only be used with tubeless tires; you can of course mount a tube.

So how does the Leeze CH 30 Allroad Basic ride? You can feel the low weight of the wheels as soon as you start pedaling; compared to standard wheels that are 400 grams heavier, the bike also feels a bit more manageable. The Leeze wheels, with their extremely subtle black decor, have another advantage: they roll so smoothly that you could say that the rims have a certain damping effect. When you stop pedaling, you feel like you're rolling further than with some other wheel sets - could this be due to the low friction of the freewheel?

Fast despite round spokes and flat rims

Maintaining a higher speed is no more difficult with the CH 30 Basic than with aerodynamically optimized wheels - the advantages of which are only felt at a sustained speed of over 35 km/h. Which in turn means that this wheelset is really ideal for typical gravel use. With its low weight, it gets heavy gravel bikes going just as it wrings the last few grams out of light carbon bikes; stiffness and handling characteristics are pleasing and with its unobtrusive look, the wheelset will fit pretty much any bike without immediately shouting "carbon!" And ultimately, it is the price that convinces: 899 euros is a real statement in this weight and quality class - whether you get the "old" version of the CH 30 Basic or the even lighter 2.0...

www.leeze.de