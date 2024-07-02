Test Carver SUV E.530 LR: The E-SUV from Fahrrad XXL impresses with its all-round good equipment and a frame with well-designed details. The Bosch bike is also impressive in terms of price, and there are no hidden weaknesses either.

There is a lot going on at Carver. The private label of the specialist retail chain Fahrrad XXL has developed an extensive and interesting range in recent years. For example, Carver offers an aluminium hardtail for under 1.000 euros, which is of course equipped with state-of-the-art equipment such as an air suspension fork and 1x12 gears. A very aggressively priced gravel bike - carbon fork, Shimano GRX 2x11, thru axles and internally routed cables for just under 1.600 euros - is also evidence of the progressive thinking of the product planners.

Test Carver SUV E.530 LR: attractively priced E-SUV

But no matter how commendable it is to deliver well thought-out material in these market segments, the music is played by the electric bike, the absolute revenue generator in the industry. And so the e-bike is also at the center of the Carver collection, and again it is the attractive prices that make people sit up and take notice. In the "Trekking Comfort" range there is a successful touring e-bike with a "Bosch Active Line" motor for 2.500 euros, and the top of the collection is the e-SUV presented here, which at 3.799 euros won't break the bank. So what sets the Carver E.530 LR apart?

Let's turn things around: The E.600 LR is not that different from the top model, which costs 530 euros. Steel spring instead of air fork (but with a full 120 mm travel), slightly simpler gear components, a not quite as bright front light - you don't have to do without anything with the number two in the Carver SUV range. Whether the gears are changed using Shimano Deore or XT is, to be honest, secondary to bikes of this type - the main thing is that you have enough gears available, and Carver equips both models with the latest twelve-speed gear system. The manufacturer also installs the Bosch Performance CX on both E-SUVs, which sits almost upright in the frame triangle and allows for a compact frame design. The steeply positioned down tube makes it easier to install the battery, which doesn't tip over quite as quickly when you remove the cover. Carver makes no compromises when it comes to the battery and specifies one of the large versions with 750 watt hours; For users of the SUV E.530 LR, this means “plenty of range” and carefree touring fun on long journeys.

The positioning of the motor also allows the manufacturer to use shorter chainstays, which bring the rear wheel quite close to the bottom bracket. This is a plus in terms of handling characteristics, as it makes the bike easier to handle; the rather flat steering angle of 68° ensures safe straight-line travel, resulting in an overall very harmonious character. A seat angle that is not too steep, as is appropriate for a trekking bike, also ensures a balanced sitting position.

Wide tires on large wheels

Incidentally, the wheels, which are fitted with 2.25-inch tires, only come with the smallest frame height of 27,5 inches, as is usual for an electric SUV. For the other sizes, Carver installs 28-inch wheels, which add to the stability of the chassis. The Schwalbe Marathon Plus MTB is a tire that fits the concept well, and its rather flat tread blocks actually work well everywhere.

Small but fine details catch the eye on the Carver's frame that are not a given in this price range. It starts with the integrated cable routing, although you wish the shift cable would also disappear under the handlebars in the head tube. The small flap on the top tube that closes the charging port is very well done - it's a much better solution than a rubber plug that many providers use. It's also praiseworthy that Carver has equipped its electric SUV with quick-release axles for attaching the wheels - this is more stable, safer and quite simply contemporary. A bright front light, the solid rear carrier, quite pleasantly shaped handles and the modern controls from Bosch round off the Carver SUV and do not give rise to any unfulfilled extra wishes. But there is one wish: that one of the 15 bicycle XXL locations is near interested cyclists who would like to see the Carver SUV E.530 LR in person...

www.carver.de