Tatonka Hike Pack 32: The Bavarian bison in a spacious 32 liter format is a high-quality hiking backpack for multi-day tours. Our test reveals whether it can also be carried comfortably on a bike.

The name Tatonka of the German outdoor brand means bison and comes from the language of the native people of North America, the Sioux. The Augsburgers deliberately came up with this name because it associates nature, freedom, wilderness and strength. Everything we dream of from our tours. In reality, Tatonka is a company that stands for responsibility, fairness and honesty. All products are developed in Germany and manufactured in the company's own production facilities in Vietnam, which are built according to European standards. The focus is on fair and transparent production, which is verified by certificates from independent organizations.

Data on the Tatonka Hike Pack 32

packing volume 32 liters back ventilation Ja rain cover Ja reflectors No Hydration compatible Ja Helmet holder Helmet can be attached to straps Features key holder Sustainability Fair & Transparent Production dimension 57 / 27 / 16 cm (H x W x D) Weight 1130g Color Black, Green, Blue Price 140,00 € RRP

Large hiking backpack, ideal for multi-day tours

There is no question that the Tatonka Hike Pack 32 is large and spacious, offers a ventilation system, hip and chest straps and is also robustly manufactured. Compared to specific biker backpacks, the many small compartments are missing. But that is no reason to write off the hike pack for biking. Much more important is how the 32-liter volume fits on your back. Accordingly, we were excited to see how a genuine hiking backpack would perform on the bike.

Spacious and uncomplicated construction

But before we pack the hike pack for our weekend tour, we first have to deal with the structure. As already mentioned, the hike pack is very spacious and easy to set up. To be more precise, there is only one large main compartment, which with a base height of 50cm and an area of ​​27x16cm can already hold a lot of luggage. If you need a little more, you can add about 10cm of storage space, but then the lid will no longer sit neatly on top. Speaking of the lid, it has a compartment on the top and bottom. The rain cover included in the delivery can be stowed in the lower compartment, and all important, quickly accessible items such as tools, a mini pump or first aid kit can be stowed in the upper compartment. Since there is no organizer, it is advisable to get a tool roll or something similar. The Tatonka Hike Pack 32 has three mesh pockets on the outside in which water bottles or a wet rain jacket can be easily stowed. There are also straps to which you can attach a bicycle helmet or knee pads. Finally, back to the main compartment, which has an open compartment for hydration bladders. Large bladders with a volume of up to three liters should fit here without any problem.

Tatonka Hike Pack 32 – Packing correctly is key

Even though the Tatonka Hike Pack 32 is spacious, a few rules should be followed when packing. The most important thing is that heavy items should always be carried close to the body in order to achieve a comfortable weight distribution. Another point relates to handling, as the Hike Pack only offers one access option. You will do yourself a great favor if you divide your luggage into small bags and put them in the Hike Pack according to their weight. You should also mark the bags visibly from the outside so that you save time searching. By the way, simple jute bags are very suitable as bags here.

But now to the important question: How does the hiking backpack perform on a bike? On our tour with long uphill sections and moderately difficult downhill trails, we were able to get a very good idea of ​​the performance of the Hike Pack 32. The structure of the back panel must be mentioned here, which offers excellent fit and stability thanks to the Frame Vent system. The construction made of spring steel frames with slightly flexible mesh can be stretched firmly across the back using the hip and chest straps without being too constricting. The curved structure of the spring frame also creates a hollow space through which a pleasant cooling air circulation occurs, especially on fast descents. The Hike Pack is therefore also suitable as a hiking backpack on a bike, but the verdict could be different if the weight distribution is not taken into account when packing.

