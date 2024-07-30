Spectrum: Over the next ten years, Shimano will provide an incredible sum of ten million US dollars to support trail projects around the world. Working closely with its partners, the Japanese brand wants to use the "Trail Born" fund to ensure that the projects make meaningful and sustainable progress - from both a local and global perspective.

Building and maintaining great trails is expensive. Costs often range from €15.000 to €65.000 per kilometer, which includes everything from permits and testing to tools and labor. Shimano believes the return on investment for this project is priceless. Supporting the construction and promotion of mountain bike trails is a key part of enabling people to continue trail riding. More mountain biking opportunities for everyone - even for newbies, especially children, who can learn to love this fascinating sport.

Shimano Trail Born Fund: Driving change in the mountain bike world

Shimano has already done a lot to promote the sport in recent years, including supporting a variety of projects to build and promote trails. The Trail Born fund is now taking this commitment to a whole new level. The fund will initially focus on selected regions in North America, Europe and Oceania and will continue to expand its activities in these regions over the course of 2025. From 2026, Trail Born aims to initiate change around the mountain bike world by adding projects in Asia, Africa and Central and South America.

In all cases, the basic requirement for funding a project is that the trails are legal and sustainable, and funds will only be provided once these criteria have been thoroughly checked for the projects and the organizations behind them. Shimano will also support the funded projects in promoting them by telling the stories of the people and places that make up these projects. Shimano also supports the projects in identifying and developing additional funding opportunities such as private donations or public funding programs.

Web: www.shimano.com