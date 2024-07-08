Eurobike News 2024: The Japanese component giant is entering the new model year with a new drive unit and optimized function of the Shimano GRX Di2.

Shimano is presenting a completely new motor for everyday e-bikes with the EP5. The light, particularly compact motor is designed for harmonious support and powerful thrust; with a torque of 60 Nm, it promises strong performance for city and touring e-bikes. A special feature is that this motor is compatible with a coaster brake and the tried-and-tested Shimano roller brakes. The Japanese are thus closing an important gap in their range, as older cyclists in particular, who prefer the classic braking method, have had to look to other suppliers until now.

New engine with auto shift and backpedal option

On e-bikes with hub gears, the EP5 can be used with functions such as Auto Shift - this also means that the new unit is aimed at users who demand a lot of comfort and prefer an automatic shifting function to manual gear changes. The new motor is also not averse to sporty use - the manufacturer specifically mentions its use on e-gravel bikes and e-MTBs, where maximum torque is not important.

New shifting functions for gravel bikes

Gravel bikers can look forward to an interesting new function on the Shimano GRX Di2. The electronic shifting system in the version with a double chainring can now be programmed so that a single button is responsible for operating the front derailleur instead of two as before. Since the derailleur only has two positions - small and large chainring - one button is enough; the switch that becomes free can now be used for other functions, such as operating a bike computer. "Front Shift Next" is the name of the new option that can be selected via the E-Tube Project app. Here you can also select the synchronized shifting functions with which the rear derailleur and front derailleur work together to deliver the smallest possible shifting steps.

In terms of hardware, the new twelve-speed transmission has the advantage of being compatible with the GRX-RX610 crankset. In addition to the group's own crank with 48/31 teeth, a slightly shorter gear ratio with 46/30 teeth is also available. The twelve-speed sprocket sets start with an 11; 11-34 and 11-36 together with the double chainring result in a very large gear range.

The small control unit that was positioned on the cables in front of the stem in older Di2 groups has been eliminated - logical, because the new Di2 levers are wireless. The entire control is now located in the rear derailleur.

