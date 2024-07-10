Scott Trail Rocket 20 in the test: Stylish trail backpack that is simple and light - that's how the Trail Rocket 20 from Scott can be described in a nutshell. But does the backpack really work for demanding MTB tours?

Scott Sports, which moved its headquarters from the USA to Switzerland in 2019, stands for innovation, technology and design. When it comes to sustainability, Scott has launched its own program called Re-Source. The program is based on three pillars: people, product and planet. The Re-Source logo marks Scott products that are made from environmentally friendly materials and meet the company's own sustainability criteria. The Trail Rocket 20 we tested is not currently part of the Re-Source program.

Data on the Scott Trail Rocket 20

packing volume 20 liters back ventilation Ja rain cover Ja reflectors No Hydration compatible Ja Helmet holder Ja Features E-bike battery holder Sustainability Unspecified dimension 51 / 27 / 20 cm (H x W x D) Weight 790g Color Black, Green, White Price 139,95 € RRP

Scott Trail Rocket 20 – Everything you need on the trail?

At first glance, you might have doubts as to whether this backpack really has everything you need on the trail. But Scott advertises the backpack with exactly this promise. For example, it seems that Scott does not consider an organizer for the most important bike tools to be necessary and has dispensed with one in the Trail Rocket 20. And yes, why not? Wouldn't a small separate bag in the backpack containing all the bike tools do the trick? Because let's be honest, how often do we need these things and do they always have to be close at hand? Time for a test that shows us whether it works without an organizer.

Simple and light

When checking the look and feel, the simple design is the first thing you notice; the Trail Rocket is clean and tidy. The materials chosen feel high-quality and robust. The low weight is also noticeable; at just 790g, it is significantly lighter than most Competitor backpacksScott achieves this largely by omitting additional compartments, which means that the use of material can be saved. Accordingly, the structure of the backpack is also quickly explained. On the front you will find a large open compartment made of stretchy elastane fabric. The compartment is large enough to store a thin rain jacket in. Above it there is a compartment that has no subdivisions or other features, such as a key holder. The main compartment can be opened sufficiently thanks to the lower zippers. Inside there is an inner pocket that was primarily designed to transport an e-bike battery. To hold the battery firmly in place, there is also an adjustable Velcro strap above the compartment. Above this there is an attachment point for the hydration bladder. Finally, the rain cover in the bottom of the backpack should be mentioned. And that's it? Not quite, because Scott has another ace up its sleeve. Or should we say straps in hidden compartments? The Trail Rocket has hidden fastening straps in the side compartments and in the bottom compartment, which can be used to attach a helmet, protectors or other items to the backpack.

Convincing in wearing comfort

When packing for our practical test, we had to stow our small items in a small separate bag, as already mentioned. There is also enough space for a hydration bladder and rain jacket. We can stow our wallet, smartphone, keys and sunglasses in the upper front compartment. Anything that doesn't fit in can be secured using the hidden straps or the open compartment on the outside. Given the minimalist compartment design, it would have been nice if the small hip pocket had been zipped up. Unfortunately, it isn't, so it's only used for carrying snacks or tissues.

If you want to transport an e-bike battery and use a hydration bladder at the same time, you should remember that both components are transported close together in the same main compartment. Depending on the battery type, there could also be complications with the hose routing. In general, however, the battery holder works very well because the battery sits firmly on the back of the backpack, which means the center of gravity is close to the body.

The Trail Rocket is very comfortable to wear on your back. The backpack's back section is made up of three foam pads, which means it has the perfect balance between a firm and comfortable fit without restricting freedom of movement too much. The relatively rigid hip fins support stability and weight distribution on the hips. In terms of breathability, the Trail Rocket is in the middle range. The approximately 1cm thick foam padding allows enough air to circulate between the back and the backpack to prevent heat build-up.

At the end of our practical test, we are left with mixed feelings about the Trail Rocket 20. The backpack scores points in terms of design, weight and comfort, but when it comes to handling, we miss the practical compartments.

Web: scott-sports.com