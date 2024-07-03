Test / MTB: With the Rocky Mountain Reaper 27.5 we tested the largest of the smallest Rocky Mountain MTBs - with plenty of suspension travel and robust equipment, it aims to be a suitable vehicle for younger trail fans before they venture into the world of full-grown mountain bikes.

The Canadians from Rocky Mountain are undoubtedly one of the forefathers of the modern mountain bike and have been on the market for so long that their official website is bikes.com - no joke! For some time now, the cult manufacturer from British Columbia has also had dedicated bikes for youngsters with the Reaper model series. As befits Rocky Mountain, of course, they have full suspension and are built for real use on the trail.

Key data Rocky Mountain Reaper 27.5

Travel (f/h): 150 / 140 mm

wheel size: 27,5 inch

Frame material: Aluminium

Weight (test bike, without pedals): 13,9 kg

Price (tested): 3.400 Euros

Price from: 3.400 Euros

The Rocky Mountain Reaper 27.5 tested is the largest of a total of three variants: There are also models with 24 and 26 inch wheels for junior bikers. The version with the 27,5 inch wheels is intended for young people from 152cm. It has a generous 150 mm of suspension travel at the front and the 140 mm at the rear should be sufficient for younger riders to venture into rougher terrain.

The aluminum frame itself is undoubtedly inspired, both visually and technically, by the adult bikes from Rocky Mountain. Unfussy, but still striking in its design with generous frame protection, for example in the area of ​​the bottom bracket, to prevent unsightly scratches and damage.

One interesting detail for children's and youth bikes is Rocky Mountain's warranty policy: the 5-year manufacturer's warranty can be transferred to the second owner when the bike is resold. This is a good thing for both sides, should Junior eventually outgrow the bike.

Geometry Rocky Mountain Reaper 27.5

The fact that the Reaper 27.5 is a genuine youth bike and not a mini-sized adult bike is particularly noticeable in the length of the seat tube and top tube. Both are pleasingly short, which should make handling much easier, especially off-road. However, the high standover height of 20 cm in front of the bottom bracket may not quite fit with this. Kids with short legs will probably have difficulty getting off the saddle safely.

The Ride9 geometry adjustment is also known from adult bikes: a chip on the shock mount allows changes to be made in a total of nine positions. It's certainly exciting, but whether the kids will notice the smaller changes remains to be seen.

Top tube length: 550 mm

Seat tube length: 359 mm

standover height: 830 mm (self-determined, 20 cm in front of the bottom bracket)

Equipment Rocky Mountain Reaper 27.5

With the Reaper 27.5, you get a good component package for the 3.400 Euro retail price, without any slip-ups or overly painful cost-cutting measures. The RockShox chassis with Recon Gold at the front and Deluxe Select+ damper is very easy to adjust - a real plus point on a youth bike. The Shimano 12-speed gears have a wide range and are extremely reliable - even if the heavy steel cassette adds a few grams to the total weight of almost 14 kg.

frame Shape Alloy suspension fork RockShox Recon Gold RL Suspension shocks RockShox Deluxe Select+ Wheels WTB ST Light i25 Tire VR Maxxis Minion DHF MaxxTerra Exo 2.5" Tire HR Maxxis Minion DHRII MaxxTerra Exo 2.4" derailleur Shimano Deore 11-speed Gear levers Shimano Deore Crank Race Face Ride Cinch Front derailleur Without Brake Shimano MT4100 Brake discs Shimano RT54 180mm Seat post Rocky Mountain Toonie Drop 125mm Saddle WTB Volt Race 133 Stem Rocky Mountain AM 40mm Links Rocky Mountain AM 760mm

Braking is also done with Shimano – the MT4100 is not a brutal brake anchor, but it has enough power and can be controlled very well even with children's fingers. The choice of tires is quite remarkable: with the Maxxis Minion DHF at the front and the DHRII at the rear, these are full-grown enduro tires. Good for grip on rough terrain, sweaty during the tour.

The Rocky Mountain Reaper 27.5 in practice

A "real" Rocky Mountain in mini format? Yes, that's exactly what the Reaper 27.5 is. As a versatile trail bike for smaller riders, it cuts a very good figure, although the components chosen are a bit simpler considering the price. Regardless of the performance, however, the suspension elements have a very simple setup that fits well with the otherwise intuitive handling of the bike. The really short frame certainly contributes to this, making the bike one of the most manageable in this size class when riding. At least if your legs are long enough: the rather large standover height can otherwise make it difficult to get off.

Another real plus point in our test group was the bright orange frame, which magically attracted attention.

