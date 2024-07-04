Cycling: Tomorrow, the Tour de France professionals will face a 25,3-kilometer individual time trial. Can Tadej Pogacar extend his lead in the overall standings or will Remco Evenepoel manage to get closer to him? Switzerland is keeping its fingers crossed for Stefan Küng and Stefan Bissegger.



Undulating course to Gevrey-Chambertin

After six varied and interesting stages, the professionals will start individually tomorrow. 25,3 km long time trials from Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin Every second is fought for. Three intermediate times will make watching exciting. At kilometers 8,5, Kilometer 14,5 and kilometers 19,5 The time is stopped. The undulating course should suit the classification riders, who already feel comfortable in the fight against the clock.

Velomotion forecast: Remco Evenepoel’s day

Tadej pogacar is difficult to beat – that applies to almost every discipline. The Slovenian is also one of the best riders in the world in time trials. He has already proven several times, especially during a three-week tour, that he can surpass himself. Tomorrow this could be the case again. However, he will have to face Remco Evenepoel The Belgian is considered, alongside Filippo Ganna, to be the best time trialist in the world. If he wants to make it to the podium in the overall ranking, he has to deliver tomorrow. But jonas vingegaard We must not underestimate him. The Dane has impressively demonstrated last year that he is good for surprises in the fight against the clock. If a classic time trial expert wins, we must look towards Switzerland. With Stefan Kung and Stephen Bissegger The Swiss can send two co-favorites into the race. Belgium's wout van aert is currently not in top form.

* * * Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick Step)

** Tadej pogacar (UAE), Stefan Kung (Groupama – FDJ)

* jonas vingegaard (Visma – LaB), Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe), Stephen Bissegger (EF Education – EasyPost)