Cyclingroad cyclingTour de France

Tour de France #7: Evenepoel wins the time trial

by

Evenepoel Tour de France Time Trial

Cycling: Remco Evenepoel has won the first time trial of the 2024 Tour de France. The world champion from Belgium won the battle against the clock ahead of Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic. However, the Slovenian remains in the lead in the overall standings.
Tour de France 2024

Evenepoel wins in Gevrey-Chambertin

The 25,3-kilometer time trial goes to Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step). The Belgian has moved up the slightly undulating course from Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin by 12 and 34 seconds respectively ahead of Tadej pogacar (UAE) and Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe). This means that the time trial world champion is moving closer to the overall leader from Slovenia. There are now 33 seconds between the two. But top competitor jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) sold well and did not lose too much time. Stefan Kung (Groupama – FDJ). The Swiss rider had problems with his chain and lost a lot of time as a result. Nevertheless, he finished in tenth place as the best German-speaking professional.

Tags:featuredNewsRemco EvenepoelStefan KungTadej pogacarTour de FranceTour de France 2023Time trial

About Michael Behringer

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.