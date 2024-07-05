Cycling: Remco Evenepoel has won the first time trial of the 2024 Tour de France. The world champion from Belgium won the battle against the clock ahead of Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic. However, the Slovenian remains in the lead in the overall standings.



Evenepoel wins in Gevrey-Chambertin

The 25,3-kilometer time trial goes to Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step). The Belgian has moved up the slightly undulating course from Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin by 12 and 34 seconds respectively ahead of Tadej pogacar (UAE) and Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe). This means that the time trial world champion is moving closer to the overall leader from Slovenia. There are now 33 seconds between the two. But top competitor jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) sold well and did not lose too much time. Stefan Kung (Groupama – FDJ). The Swiss rider had problems with his chain and lost a lot of time as a result. Nevertheless, he finished in tenth place as the best German-speaking professional.