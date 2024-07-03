Cycling: Today Mark Cavendish made history. There will probably be a mass sprint on the sixth stage of the 2024 Tour de France. Can the Briton become a serial winner again or will Jasper Philipsen finally strike?

Velomotion prognosis: Philipsen remains the favourite

We have already seen two mass sprints at the 2024 Tour de France. Tomorrow there will be the next one. The surprising thing is that the two previous winners were rather unexpected. Biniam Girmay was the first black African to win a stage of the Tour. Mark Cavendish set a new record at the age of 39 with his 35th stage win. Nobody would have expected that on the first two sprint stages. The Alpecin - Deceuninck team is likely to be particularly disappointed. Last year they dominated almost every Sprint Royal with Jasper Philipsen. But this year things don't seem to be going quite as well for the Belgian. Nevertheless, he remains the favorite. Because today we saw again that he actually has the strongest team in sprint preparation.

* * * Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck)

* * Arnaud de Lie (Lotto – Dstny), Mark Cavendish (Astana)

* Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty), Mads Pedersen (Lidl – Trek), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain – Victorious)