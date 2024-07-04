Cycling: Dylan Groenewegen has won the sixth stage of the Tour de France. The Dutch champion was able to narrowly beat Jasper Philipsen in the mass sprint in Dijon.

Groenewegen wins in photo finish

Stage win for Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco – AlUla). After 163,5 kilometers from Mâcon to Dijon, the sixth stage of the Tour de France ended in a mass sprint as expected. After a chaotic and hectic day, the Dutch champion was able to win in a photo finish ahead of Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty). After six stages, six teams were each able to celebrate a daily victory. There is definitely no such thing as an all-dominating sprinter this year – as was the case last year in the person of Jasper Philipsen. Three sprints – three different winners.

Fear of wind edges

Even though the profile of today's sixth stage of the Tour de France was flat, the spectators certainly didn't get bored. At times the pace in the main field was so high that it was virtually impossible to form a breakaway group all day. On the 163,5-kilometer-long course from Mâcon to Dijon, the teams were constantly afraid of falling behind due to the narrow streets, the winding bends and the sometimes strong crosswind. The helpers drove towards the bends almost like in a mass sprint. Fortunately, there were no serious falls. A temporary split in the main field was neutralized again, so that in the end a mass sprint in Dijon decided the day's winner.