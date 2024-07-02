Cycling: The next mass sprint of the 2024 Tour de France will take place tomorrow in Saint Vulbas. Can Biniam Girmay surprise his opponents again, or will top favorite Jasper Philipsen strike for the first time?

Velomotion forecast: Alpecin – Deceuninck under pressure

After today's climbing spectacle on the Col du Galibier, the sprinters can look forward to the stage again tomorrow. Their teammates have to work hard over 177,4 kilometers from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint Vulbas to control the breakaway group. It is possible that not many teams will be interested in seeking salvation in flight. Only two mountains of the fourth category stand in their way. A mass sprint is almost inevitable. And after the weak performance of the Alpecin - Deceuninck team on the first sprint stage, they will be in particular demand tomorrow. Jasper Philipsen is still the favorite in a Sprint Royal - if his lead-out rider Mathieu van der Poel can support him.

* * * Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck)

** Arnaud de Lie (Lotto – Dstny), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious)

* Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty), Mads pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Fernando Gaviria (movistar)