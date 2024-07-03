Cyclingroad cyclingTour de France

Tour de France #5: Mark Cavendish makes history

Cycling: Mark Cavendish has won the fifth stage of the 2024 Tour de France, making it his 35th stage victory in the Tour de France. The Briton has set a new record.

The old hand actually did it. Mark Cavendish (Astana) won today's stage and can thus celebrate his 35th stage win in the Tour de France. The Briton is now the sole record holder, and before today he was level with Eddy Merckx with 34 victories. In today's mass sprint he was able to win ahead of Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck) and alexander kristoff (Uno-X Mobility). Afterwards, almost the entire peloton stood in the finishing area of ​​Schlanke to congratulate the now 39-year-old.

Only two outliers

The story of the fifth stage of the Tour de France is quickly told. Due to the undemanding stage profile, no breakaway group was formed for a long time. In the course of the day, the two Frenchmen Clement Russo (Groupama – FDJ) and Matteo Vercher (TotalEnergies) took pity on them and made it a race. As expected, the two of them had no chance of winning the day. Their trip ended long before the finish.

