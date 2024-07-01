Cycling: Climbers are in demand on the fourth stage of the Tour de France 2024. Tomorrow, the climbers will be going up and down the Col du Galibier, among other things. Anyone who wants to win the day and improve their overall ranking definitely needs good legs.

The Col du Galibier awaits the pros

On the fourth day of the Tour de France, the pros have to cycle into the high mountains. From Pinerolo to Valloire there are only 139,6 kilometers to cover, but three tough mountain classifications have to be completed. It starts with the long climb to Sestriere (39,2 kilometers with 3,7 percent), followed by Col de Montgenevre (8,3 kilometers with 6,0 percent). This is where it will be decided whether the breakaway group will have a chance to win the day. The gaps in the overall ranking will then be determined on the legendary Col du Galibier (22,9 kilometers with 5,1 percent). The finish line, however, was not placed at the summit, but 20 kilometers later in the destination town of Valloire. Tomorrow's winner will not only have to be a good climber, but also a good downhill skier.

Velomotion forecast: No big gaps

Even if the Col du Galibier a legendary mountain of the Tour de France, it has rarely been climbed as the last mountain of a stage. Often the Tour de France organisers placed it at the beginning of a day or halfway through the race. The Galibier is undoubtedly a tough mountain, but with its average Gradient of only 5,1 percent It is certainly not one of the toughest on the Tour. There will certainly be time gaps between the favourites. However, because of the long descent and the low gradient, the time gaps will be limited. It is possible that a Escape group the day's victory among themselves and that the favorites will almost all reach the finish line in Valloire together. A late attack over the crest would be possible, however, from a really strong downhill rider - like Tom Pidcock.

* * * tom pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers)

** Tadej pogacar (UAE), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick Step)

* jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike), Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost), Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe)