Cycling: Tadej Pogacar and the UAE Team Emirates have given the overall classification of the 2024 Tour de France a good shape. The descent from the Col du Galibier in particular caused gaps today. This means that Tadej Pogacar takes over the yellow jersey again.

Pogacar races to stage victory and yellow jersey

The UAE Team Emirates made it clear on the 139,6-kilometer mountain stage from Pinerolo to Valloire that they are the strongest team in the 2024 Tour de France. Tadej pogacar (UAE) won the section after an attack on the Col du Galibier, mainly through a rapid descent. Opponent jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) was only eight seconds behind at the summit, but lost more than 30 seconds by the finish line. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step), who was probably the third strongest uphill rider behind the two top riders, but obviously had problems on the descent. Third place went to Juan Ayuso (UAE) before Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe). Tadej Pogacar takes over the yellow jersey again. Today’s wearer – Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) lost several minutes.

Pedersen gives up & Pedersen wins the intermediate sprint

With one man less than yesterday, the Tour de France 2024 continued today. Casper Pederson (Soudal – Quick-Step) was unfortunately unable to start as he broke his collarbone in a mass crash shortly before the finish. This is the third broken collarbone for the Dane in his career. His namesake Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) was the one who caused a stir at the start of today's stage. The Dane attacked twice, but was not really allowed to pull ahead. The reason for this was the sprint classification shortly after the start, which the competition naturally did not want to give up to him without a fight. So it was a man-to-man duel between the sprinters - and Pedersen won anyway. Yesterday's stage winner Biniam Girmay (Intermarchè – Wanty) was Bryan coquard (Cofidis) and Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck) Second. In the green jersey, however, remains Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility).

17 riders form the breakaway group of the day

Due to an increase in pace after the intermediate sprint, the main field split into several groups. Surprisingly, wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike) in the rear section. The Belgian is clearly not in top form after his fall in the run-up to the Tour de France. At the same time, a 17-man breakaway group has formed, which includes Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck), Valentin Madouas (Groupama – FDJ), david gaudu (Groupama – FDJ), Warren Barguil (Arkea – B&B Hotels), Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility), alexey lutsenko (Astana) and Stephen Williams (Israel – Premier Tech). The latter was ultimately the one who won the first two mountain classifications – in Sestrières and the Col de Montgenèvre. The wearer of the mountain jersey, however, remains Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility).

The UAE Team Emirates is serious

In the main field, over many, many kilometers Nils Politt (UAE) at the front. The German worked tirelessly to keep the breakaway group from getting too far away. The leaders therefore only had a lead of a little more than two minutes going into the Col du Galibier. When Politt had finished his day's work, the pace work of Tim Wellens (UAE) and Marc Soler (UAE) even faster. The escapees were then caught well before the summit and the group of favorites fell behind one after the other. tom pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) could not follow, as Simon yates (Jayco – AlUla), Enric Mas Nicolau (Movistar) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost), the man in yellow. Finally, the three top UAE professionals Tadej Pogacar, Juan Ayuso and Joao almeida only five drivers follow: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick Step), Mikel Landa (Soudal – Quick Step), Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers), jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) and Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe).

Pogacar races downhill to stage victory

800 meters before the summit of the Col du Galibier Tadej pogacar (UAE) launched its attack. Initially, jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) were still to follow. However, when the Slovenian did not let up, they had to let go one after the other. At the top, Pogacar had an eight-second lead over Vingegaard and around 20 seconds over Evenepoel. While the Slovenian and the Dane initially had a downhill race of a few seconds, the Belgian could not even come close to keeping up with this pace. On the contrary: Evenepoel was beaten by Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) and also Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) and Juan Ayuso (UAE) were able to catch up. Finally, Vingegaard could no longer stay within sight of Pogacar and was caught again. Tadej pogacar (UAE) not only to the stage victory but also back into the yellow jersey.