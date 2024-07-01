Cycling: Victory for Biniam Girmay. The Eritrean has won the third stage of the 2024 Tour de France. In the mass sprint in Turin, he was able to prevail over Mads Pedersen. Before that, spectators were treated to a rather boring, leisurely stage. The new man in the yellow jersey is Richard Carapaz.



Girmay gives Intermarché – Wanty their first win

As was almost to be expected, the third stage of the 2024 Tour de France was to be a rather boring affair. The 230,8-kilometer section from Piacenza to Turin was so flat and unspectacular that no breakaway group wanted to form at the beginning. Only late on did Fabien Grellier (TotalEnergies) a soloist went on the offensive. However, a mass sprint was unavoidable. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty) gave his team its first success in a Tour de France with the day’s victory. The Eritrean was able to Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and Arnaud de Lie (Lotto – Dstny). The best German was Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain – Victorious) in sixth place.

Carapaz takes over the yellow jersey

Nothing was seen in today’s mass sprint of Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck). The Belgian lost his lead-out during the sprint preparation Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck) suffered a breakdown six kilometers from the finish. A few kilometers later there was a crash in which not many riders were really involved, but they came to a standstill. The peloton was split into several groups and only a few riders were able to actually get involved in the fight for victory. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty) found the decisive gap and pulled ahead Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) to victory. Arnaud de Lie (Lotto – Dstny) also seemed to be very fast, but could not find a way past. Great joy should also be expected today Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost). The Ecuadorian takes over the yellow jersey from Tadej pogacar (UAE).

Slow pace: No serious attacks

In recent years, you had the feeling that the Tour organizers had realized that flat stages of over 200 kilometers are not an advertisement for cycling. This year, however, we again find numerous sections that are too long and too flat. Today was the best example of this. The professionals were on the road for over 230 kilometers from Piacenza to Turin. Nobody - really nobody - was interested in breaking away. Instead of a bike race, we saw a leisurely ride in the first few hours. At the beginning of the stage, Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) and Johannes Kulset (Uno-X Mobility) with a fun attack. They then waited for the main field at the side of the road. A little later, the Norwegian in the green jersey secured the mountain points on the Côte de Tortone – without a fight, of course. Only Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin – Deceuninck) rode along to at least give the impression of a sprint. Shortly before the line, however, he slowed down and ended up only coming second. Sport looks different.

“But what are they doing to us eating coconuts?!” The insane picture from this Tour debut: escapes, Abrahamsen and Kulset finally decide to stop on the side of the road after a few kilometers to wait for the peloton! #TDF2024 #LesRP pic.twitter.com/7w3j4OyAXR — Eurosport France (@Eurosport_FR) July 1, 2024

#TDF2024 - 159 KM Jonas Abrahamsen takes the KOM point while having some fun with Jonas Rickaert! #DomestiqueLive pic.twitter.com/Wl79dY3ujF — Domestique (@Domestique___) July 1, 2024

Grellier takes pity and attacks

Finally, the spectators got to see a real competition a few kilometers later. In the intermediate sprint in Alexandrie, the full points in the points classification were at stake, without any breakaways. The Dane Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) was able to confidently Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck) from Belgium and Bryan coquard (Cofidis) from France. The second mountain classification of the day was secured by Matteo Sobrero (Bora – hangrohe), because he grew up nearby. Then finally the first serious attack came: Fabien Grellier (TotalEnergies) broke away from the main field as a soloist, gained a one-minute lead and won the third mountain classification of the day. Perhaps he just wanted to make the race a little faster because he wanted to watch the European Championship round of 18 between France and Belgium at XNUMX p.m. At least he received the award for the most combative rider, even if he was of course caught again before the finish.