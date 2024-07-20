Cycling: The grand finale of the 2024 Tour de France will take place tomorrow in Nice. Tadej Pogacar will no longer have to worry about his yellow jersey. But will the Slovenian also take the day's victory? Or will Remco Evenepoel strike again?

Velomotion prediction: Evenepoel beats Pogacar

Unlike in previous years, the Tour de France 2024 will not end in Paris. Therefore, we will not see a final mass sprint on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées. A time trial will end the Tour of France. From Monaco to Nice, 33,7 kilometers must be covered in a battle against the clock. The course is demanding and not perfect for pure time trial specialists. The climb to La Turbie is 8,2 kilometers long and 5,7 percent steep. This is followed by the Col d'Eze with a length of 1,6 kilometers and an average gradient of 8,8 percent. World Champion Remco Evenepoel is the top favorite for the day's victory. His biggest opponent will be Tadej pogacar We must not underestimate the Visma Boys wout van aert and Jonas Vingegaard. As a dark horse, the Canadian could Derek Gee provide a surprise.

* * * Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)

** Tadej pogacar (UAE), wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike)

* Matteo Jorgenson (Visma – Lease a Bike), Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech), jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike)