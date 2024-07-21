Cycling: Tadej Pogacar has also won the final time trial of the Tour de France. The Slovenian was unbeatable in the battle against the clock in Nice. In addition to the overall victory, he is also celebrating his sixth stage victory.

Pogacar takes his 6th stage win

Now it’s official: The overall winner of the Tour de France 2024 is Tadej pogacar (UAE). The Slovenian also won today's time trial and thus his sixth stage. On the 33,7-kilometer long and very demanding course from Monaco to Nice, the man in the yellow jersey was 63 and 74 seconds faster than jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) from Denmark and Remco Evenepoel from Belgium. This means that Pogacar has won the Tour de France for the third time after 2020 and 2021. After winning the Giro d'Italia in 2024, he has achieved the Giro/Tour double, which was last achieved by the Italian Marco Pantani in 1998.

Buitrago takes 10th place from Ciccone

Besides Tadej pogacar (UAE) on the podium of the overall Tour ranking jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step). In today's battle against the clock, there was only one change in the top ten of the overall ranking. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain – Victorious) took tenth place out of Julius Ciccone (Lidl – Trek). The biggest surprise of the Tour de France is Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech). The Canadian sensationally finished ninth in the overall ranking.

Girmay wins the points classification

In addition to Dominator Tadej pogacar (UAE) other professionals can be very satisfied with their performance at the 111th Tour de France. One of the big winners is certainly Mark Cavendish (Astana). The Briton won his 35th Tour stage and is now the sole record holder. This was most likely his last Tour de France. The green jersey goes to Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty), which thereby writes African history. Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) is delighted to have won the mountain jersey. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) is the best young rider. The team ranking goes – with a clear lead – to the UAE Team Emirates.