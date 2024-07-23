Cycling: The Tour de France 2024 is behind us and the professionals have offered us a lot. The dominance of Tadej Pogacar, the African cycling fairytale of Biniam Girmay and the new record of Mark Cavendish are particularly memorable. We look back at the highlights of the 111th Tour de France.

The 2024 Tour de France began with a real bang. Romain Bardet competes in his last Tour de France and wins the yellow jersey for the first time in his career. With a tactical masterpiece, the Dutch team DSM dupes the competition with a double victory.