Cyclingroad cyclingTour de France

Tour de France 2024: The 111th Tour of France in 23 pictures

by

Cycling: The Tour de France 2024 is behind us and the professionals have offered us a lot. The dominance of Tadej Pogacar, the African cycling fairytale of Biniam Girmay and the new record of Mark Cavendish are particularly memorable. We look back at the highlights of the 111th Tour de France.

Bardet DSM Tour de France

The 2024 Tour de France began with a real bang. Romain Bardet competes in his last Tour de France and wins the yellow jersey for the first time in his career. With a tactical masterpiece, the Dutch team DSM dupes the competition with a double victory.

About Michael Behringer

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.