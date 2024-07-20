Cycling: Tadej Pogacar has also won the 20th stage of the Tour de France, proving once again that he is the dominator of the 2024 Tour de France. In the battle for second place, Jonas Vingegaard is now clearly ahead of Remco Evenepoel.

Pogacar doesn't give Vingegaard a chance

The queen stage of the Tour de France also goes to Tadej pogacar (UAE). The Slovenian was able to secure the 132,8-kilometer stretch from Nice to the Col de la Couillole ahead of jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) and thus once again underlined that he is the absolute king of this year’s Tour de France. Previously, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) did everything to gain time on the Dane. But in the end, the Belgian was beaten. Now the order of the top three in the overall ranking seems to be firmly established. While Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty) wins the points classification, Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) are pleased about the mountain classification.

Soudal – Quick-Step sets the pace in the field

Today, too, after the start, more than 20 riders were able to break away from the main field, at least temporarily. After the Col de Braus, the Col de Turini and the Col de la Colmiane were completed, there were still ten riders in the breakaway group, including Enric Mas Nicolau (movistar), Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) and wilco kelderman (Visma – Lease a Bike). In the peloton, the UAE Team Emirates initially controlled the group, but made no attempt to really catch up with the breakaway group. Later, Soudal – Quick-Step took over the pace. At the foot of the Col de la Couillole, the gap to the breakaway group was just under three minutes.

Rodriguez falls back early

Not a good day again today Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers). The Spaniard had started the Tour de France as a podium candidate, but lost more and more of his good form on the last stages. Today he fell behind at the beginning of the final climb and was accompanied by two of his teammates. Due to the pace dictated by Mikel Landa (Soudal – Quick-Step) gradually caught up with his opponents. Seven kilometers before the finish, Remo Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) his attack. But the Belgian was Joao almeida (UAE), jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) and of course Tadej pogacar (UAE) is not going away.

Vingegaard beats Evenepoel

Four kilometers from the finish Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) again with an attack jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) in the battle for second place in the overall standings. But the Dane did not let himself be shaken off. On the contrary: Immediately after the attack, he countered. Vingegaard immediately opened up a gap to his opponent and only Tadej pogacar (UAE) was able to stay on his rear wheel. While the gap to the rear grew, the lead of the leading riders shrank Enric Mas Nicolau (Movistar) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) collapsed. They had barely caught up with the two former leaders when they were already left behind. In the final sprint – which you can't really call that – Pogacar left Vingegaard no chance.