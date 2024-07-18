Cycling: Skis and snowboards are actually the most important means of transport in the winter sports resort of Isola 2000. Tomorrow, however, racing bikes will dominate here. The decision for the stage victory will be made at exactly 2022 meters above sea level.

Keeping a long story short

With a length of just 144,6 kilometers, tomorrow's 19th stage of the Tour de France is one of the shortest in recent years. But be careful: the section is certainly not easy. After the start in Embrun, the course takes the riders up to the winter sports resort Island 2000. Before this 16,1 kilometer long and 7,1 percent steep final climb, the Col de Vars (18,9 km with 5,6%) and the Peak of the Bonette (23,1 km with 6,8%). Without a doubt, only a really strong climber can win here. Will the general classification riders decide the victory among themselves or will it be left to a breakaway group?

Velomotion forecast: Enric Mas wins the stage

So far, the UAE Team Emirates has rarely given away the day's victory on mountain stages. When they haven't ridden, the Visma - Lease a Bike team has taken over the pace. Tomorrow, however, it is unlikely that the black and yellows will go full throttle again from the start. Ultimately, the experience was too bad when it was man against man: Pogacar against Vingegaard. Therefore, it is to be expected that a large breakaway group will break away - perhaps even with dangerous riders from the top 10, such as a Ciccone or Gee. However, we believe in a stage win by Enric Mas. The Spaniard will definitely be allowed to go ahead and has what it takes to win here in the high mountains. Simon Yates and Jai Hindley should also have a good chance. Behind them, the battle for the yellow jersey is raging - although this battle already has a clear winner. Can Evenepoel consolidate third place? Many questions will be answered tomorrow.

* * * Enric Mas Nicolau (movistar)

** Simon yates (Jayco – AlUla), Jay Hindley (Bora – hansgrohe)

* Laurens de Plus (Ineos Grenadiers), louis meintjes (Intermarché – Wanty), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers)